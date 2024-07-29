2024 Paris Olympic coverage
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Church to open medical school at Brigham Young University

Jul 29, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 5:26 pm

An undated aerial view of the Brigham Young University campus. BYU will open a medical school. (The...

An undated aerial view of the Brigham Young University campus. BYU will open a medical school. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PROVO — Brigham Young University will soon have a medical school, according to The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The First Presidency said a major focus of the new program “will be on international health issues affecting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.”

“…unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the Church,” The First Presidency said. “In time the school will draw students from within and outside the United States.”

Plans for the medical school are already underway and dates will be announced as they are set.

Officials with the University of Utah said the school plans “to actively pursue collaboration opportunities with the Church of Jesus Christ and BYU in medical education and clinical care.”

“University leaders affirm that BYU’s internationally-focused health education plans complement University of Utah Health’s state-focused mission and offer new opportunities to serve growing health care needs locally and around the world.”

“With a new medical school in the state, the U and BYU can strive to meet existing and future health care professional shortages, provide more opportunities for aspiring medical providers and contribute to the health care needs of patients in our region and around the globe,” U. President Taylor Randall said.

Intermountain Health said it is “discussing a mutually beneficial clinical relationship” with BYU, which does not plan to create its own hospital or hospital system.

“It is anticipated that the medical school will see collaborative relationships with various entities in Utah, including the University of Utah.

“With this announcement, Intermountain Health will engage with BYU in exploring and defining what a future relationship might be. Intermountain Health also anticipates continuing its clinical relationship with the University of Utah.”

BYU students told KSL TV they are excited about the new program, and it feels like the university has elevated.

“I’m super excited!” said Rachel Handy, a senior at the school. “My mom called me this morning, and she woke me up. She said did you hear that BYU got a med school, the Church just came out with the announcement.”

“I think it’s really exciting we’ve needed one. I feel like it just kind of elevates a university as a whole if you have a medical school,” added Madison Duffy, a BYU grad student.

The First Presidency’s full statement can be read below:

“Brigham Young University is committed to academic excellence in targeted graduate disciplines, traditionally focused on business and law. The First Presidency is pleased to announce the decision now to create a medical school at BYU. A major focus will be on international health issues affecting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.

“Plans for this medical school are underway, and specific target dates will be announced as they are set. It is envisioned that unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the Church. In time the school will draw students from within and outside the United States.

“The BYU medical school will not create its own hospital or hospital system. BYU and Intermountain Health are discussing a mutually beneficial clinical relationship. Also, it is anticipated that the medical school will seek collaborative relationships with various entities in Utah, including the University of Utah.”

Contributing: Dan Rascon, KSL TV

