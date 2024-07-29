New Summit County wildfire threatening structures

KAMAS — A wildfire burning along state Route 248 near Kamas is threatening structures.

Summit County fire officials said the Murdock Hollow Fire was estimated at 20 acres and running Monday morning. No cause for the fire has been released.

Air and ground resources were responding to the scene. The fire is burning approximately 2 miles east of Jordanelle Reservoir.

County officials said four structures and two outbuildings were being threatened by the fire.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.