2 dead, 3 injured, including law enforcement officer after Carbon County car fire

PRICE — Two people were killed and three others were injured, including a law enforcement officer, after a single-car incident Saturday in Price, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, emergency crews responded to the scene near the Carbon County-Price Regional Airport on Airport Road after someone reported a car up in flames.

Two of the car’s passengers were taken to the hospital, while the other two sustained fatal injuries. The extent of the passengers’ injuries was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify how the officer was injured or say if they were hospitalized. It was also unclear which agency the officer works for.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published including a fundraiser that was incorrectly reported. It has since been removed.