Who Is Chasing Gold With Jimmer Fredette? Looking At USA 3×3 Basketball Roster

PARIS – Team USA 3×3 men’s basketball has an opportunity to make history during the Paris Olympic Games.

They’ve already made history by reaching the Olympics, the first time by a Team USA men’s 3×3 team. Now, they are looking to win the gold medal.

People in Utah and BYU fans are familiar with Jimmer Fredette. But what about the rest of the roster?

Team USA Men’s 3×3 Basketball Roster

Let’s look at the four-man roster that will represent Team USA during the Olympic Games in Paris. This group has won gold medals in the 2023 Pan American Games and 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup.

Every country competing in 3×3 basketball has four players on its roster. It’s continuous action in a half-court setting, with the first team to 21 points coming away with a win.

Team USA 3×3 Basketball Schedule at Olympic Games

Pool Play

July 30: vs. Serbia | 2:35 p.m. (MT)

July 31: vs. Poland | 2:35 p.m. (MT)

August 1: vs. Lithuania | 11:05 a.m. (MT)

August 1: vs. Latvia | 3:05 p.m. (MT)

August 2: vs. France | 10:35 a.m. (MT)

August 2: vs. China | 2:35 p.m. (MT)

August 4: vs. Netherlands | 11:05 a.m. (MT)

Medal Rounds

August 5: Semifinals | 10 or 11 a.m. (MT)

August 5: Bronze Medal | 1:30 p.m. (MT)

August 5: Gold Medal | 2:30 p.m. (MT)

Canyon Barry

Guard

6-6 | 215

Age: 30 years old

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Canyon Barry has been a member of Team USA’s 3×3 organization since 2019.

He played college basketball at the College of Charleston and the University of Florida.

Barry is the son of NBA legend Rick Barry. Like his father, he shoots free throws underhanded.

Jimmer Fredette

Guard

6-2 | 195

Age: 35 years old

Hometown: Glens Falls, New York

Fredette joined the Team USA 3×3 organization in 2022. In his first year with the organization, he hit a gold medal game-winner versus Puerto Rico in the AmeriCup.

Fredette was the 2011 Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball at BYU. During his four years at BYU, he left as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,404 points scored.

He played six seasons in the NBA and also played in the EuroLeague and the Chinese Basketball Association.

Kareem Maddox

Forward

6-8 | 220

Age: 34 years old

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

The versatile Kareem Maddox has been part of Team USA 3×3 basketball since 2015. In 2018, Maddox was the MVP of the USA Basketball 3×3 National Championship.

Maddox played college basketball at Princeton and helped guide the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament during his senior year in 2011.

When he’s not competing in 3×3 basketball, Maddox is a player development associate with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s been in that role since 2022.

Dylan Travis

Guard

6-3 | 185

Age: 31 years old

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Travis has been a member of Team USA 3×3 basketball since 2022. His debut performance was in the AmeriCup, where his team won a gold medal.

He played college basketball at Iowa Central Community College and then Florida Southern College.

