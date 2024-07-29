Tommy “Rock” Olsen To Continue Family Football Legacy At Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Lehi native Tommy “Rock” Olsen will join many in his family before him as he announced his commitment to Utah State Football on Monday.

Rock is entering his senior season at Lehi High School and will join the Aggies O-line in 2025.

1st, thanks to coaches, family & mentors, I have the honor of doing this.

As I head into camp for my Sr. season, I’m doing it as a future Aggie.

I want to play for @CBassett_USU & @DjTialavea_86.

Logan is my 2nd home. Friends, teammates & so much family!

We’ll do this together. pic.twitter.com/2pQiEwW71N — Tommy Rock Olsen (@TommyRockOlsen) July 29, 2024

Football Runs In The Family

Olsen’s great-uncle, Merlin, played college football in Logan from 1959 to 1961 and went on to have a Hall of Fame professional career with the Los Angeles Rams.

During his 15-year NFL career, Merlin was a five-time first-team All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler, NFL Rookie of the Year, and the 1973 NFC Defensive Lineman of the Year.

But, the Olsen family football tree doesn’t end there.

Two of Merlin’s brothers, Phil and Orrin, played college football in the Beehive State and were drafted into the NFL.

Phil Olsen was also an Aggie and was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Orrin Olsen broke the family USU trend and played for BYU from 1972 to 1975 before being selected by Kansas City in the 1976 NFL Draft.

Rock’s father, Hans Olsen, played for BYU from 1996 to 2000 and went on to play professional football for seven years.

Tommy Olsen To Join Utah State Trenches

With his senior season still ahead of him, Olsen is ranked as a three-star prospect and the 24th-best player in the state of Utah, according to 247Sports.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Olsen’s potential on the front line is glaring.

With Rock on the interior, the Pioneers went 10-3 last year and had a dynamic rushing attack. Running back Devaughn Eka rushed for over 1000 yards with nine touchdowns. Lehi had 19 total rushing TDs on the season.

Prior to his decision, Olsen had also received offers from Utah and Washington State.

I just got an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH!

Had my 1st camp with @UtahCoachWhitt when I was 10.

I got invited to camp last week & fought my butt off & @coachjharding called & offered.

Thanks @MasonYellicoUT, @RBlechen & @CoachPowell99 for staying in touch & believing in me. pic.twitter.com/3ZO4rJRyP4 — Tommy Rock Olsen (@TommyRockOlsen) June 17, 2024



In his commitment post, Olsen specifically said that he wanted to play for Utah State offensive line coach Cooper Bassett and tight ends coach D.J. Tialavea.

The Utah State Football program is currently in a transitionary period and will likely look much different in the coming years. However, stats from the Aggies 2023 season can still paint a picture of the football culture in Logan.

USU was the fourth-best rushing team in the Mountain West last year led by a three-headed RB monster of Davon Booth, Rahsul Faison, and Robert Briggs. However, much of the Aggies rushing success should be credited to the offensive line.

Teague Andersen, Trey Andersen, Tavo Motu’apuaka, Bryce Radford, and Aloali’i Maui were all key contributors who will likely still be around for Olsen’s freshman year.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Tommy “Rock” Olsen and Utah State? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL