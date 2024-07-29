2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tommy “Rock” Olsen To Continue Family Football Legacy At Utah State

Jul 29, 2024, 11:55 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Lehi native Tommy “Rock” Olsen will join many in his family before him as he announced his commitment to Utah State Football on Monday.

Rock is entering his senior season at Lehi High School and will join the Aggies O-line in 2025.

Football Runs In The Family

Olsen’s great-uncle, Merlin, played college football in Logan from 1959 to 1961 and went on to have a Hall of Fame professional career with the Los Angeles Rams.

During his 15-year NFL career, Merlin was a five-time first-team All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler, NFL Rookie of the Year, and the 1973 NFC Defensive Lineman of the Year.

But, the Olsen family football tree doesn’t end there.

Two of Merlin’s brothers, Phil and Orrin, played college football in the Beehive State and were drafted into the NFL.

Phil Olsen was also an Aggie and was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Orrin Olsen broke the family USU trend and played for BYU from 1972 to 1975 before being selected by Kansas City in the 1976 NFL Draft.

Rock’s father, Hans Olsen, played for BYU from 1996 to 2000 and went on to play professional football for seven years.

Tommy Olsen To Join Utah State Trenches

With his senior season still ahead of him, Olsen is ranked as a three-star prospect and the 24th-best player in the state of Utah, according to 247Sports.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Olsen’s potential on the front line is glaring.

With Rock on the interior, the Pioneers went 10-3 last year and had a dynamic rushing attack. Running back Devaughn Eka rushed for over 1000 yards with nine touchdowns. Lehi had 19 total rushing TDs on the season.

Prior to his decision, Olsen had also received offers from Utah and Washington State.


In his commitment post, Olsen specifically said that he wanted to play for Utah State offensive line coach Cooper Bassett and tight ends coach D.J. Tialavea.

The Utah State Football program is currently in a transitionary period and will likely look much different in the coming years. However, stats from the Aggies 2023 season can still paint a picture of the football culture in Logan.

USU was the fourth-best rushing team in the Mountain West last year led by a three-headed RB monster of Davon Booth, Rahsul Faison, and Robert Briggs. However, much of the Aggies rushing success should be credited to the offensive line.

Teague Andersen, Trey Andersen, Tavo Motu’apuaka, Bryce Radford, and Aloali’i Maui were all key contributors who will likely still be around for Olsen’s freshman year.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Tommy “Rock” Olsen and Utah State? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List recognizing the top player in college football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How Utah State Handled Recent Firings

Utah State Football safety Ike Larsen was left feeling conflicted by the recent changes in the University's Athletics Department.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Schools Cut For Top-200 Prospect

BYU is in the mix for one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

The females of Team USA have taken France by storm and are off to a great start at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Through the first two days of medal events, nine of the United States’ 12 medals have been won by women.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Assistant On Egor Demin: ‘He’s Special’

BYU's new freshman star has impressed early on in summer practices.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals

Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens overcame an early deficit to defeat Britain, 17-7, in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Tommy “Rock” Olsen To Continue Family Football Legacy At Utah State