2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Viral Utah kitten memorialized with plushie which will raise funds for local shelter

Jul 29, 2024, 3:35 PM

Viral photo of Tater Tot (Ash Houghton/Kitty CrusAIDe)...

Viral photo of Tater Tot (Ash Houghton/Kitty CrusAIDe)

(Ash Houghton/Kitty CrusAIDe)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — He may have been small, but his story took the internet by a large storm. The tiny orange kitten became a household name for many Utahns, even a year later.

The kitten, Tater Tot, was rescued. His foster mom, Ash Houghton said he had four deformed legs and a cleft palate. His chances of survival on the street were basically none and were slim even in foster care.

But before he met his end, he cultivated a large following of people in need of connection. He seemed to represent resilience for his followers, showing them that there could be a bigger purpose for life’s downfalls or tough times.

“What started as me sharing some photos of the goofy new foster I had turned into an entire community focused on kindness, humor and compassion,” Houghton wrote, after his death.

Almost exactly a year after his story began, Tater Tot’s legacy resurfaced Monday when Houghton posted a new video on TikTok, saying Tater Tot would be memorialized through a Tater Tot stuffed animal — if only his followers could pledge $2 on a petition to start the production process.

Tater Tot’s followers filled the petition with the required signatures in just under an hour.

A reference photo depicting a cartoon of a viral Utah kitten named Tater Tot. (Makeship)

Houghton said the proceeds will benefit the rescue shelter that helped Tater Tot, Kitty CrusAIDe. The $2 donations would go toward the final cost of a plushie, which will sell for $29.99.

Houghton and Kitty CrusAIDe are partnering with Makeship, who will make the final prototype design. Reference images of the plushy show a cartoon-character-looking version of Tater Tot, complete with mismatched casts on his front legs.

Production for the Tater Tot plushie is expected to begin in November and prototypes will be available to view Nov. 2, according to Makeship. Houghton said international shipping would be available.

@kittycrusaide Exciting news!! We are coming up on 1 year since Tater Tot passed and we officially have a petition for a Tater Tot Plushy! We are partnering with @makeship to create a cute Tater Tot you can bring home, but we need your help! We need 200 pledges on the petition to get this plushy into production. Pledges will be $2 and this will go toward the final cost of $29.99 if the petition is successful! As soon as I have the design, I will be sharing with all of you. Right now, we need to show how loved Tater Tot was and that this will be a successful campaign, so please help us spread the word! #tatertot #spudbud #bonkers #grompycat #TTbonkers #rescuekitten #specialneedskitten #specialneeds #specialneedscat #utahfosterpets #fosterpetsoftiktok #kittycrusaide #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #tatertotcat #kitten #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #cat #badonkabonk #badonkabonks #makeship @Ash 📚🏳️‍🌈 ♬ original sound – Kitty CrusAIDe

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

smashed up motorcycle and car...

Brian Carlson

After deadly weekend, Utah’s summer traffic deaths are higher than last year’s

A deadly weekend on Utah roads is now putting the summer on pace to be deadlier than last year, and that's reversal from how the summer started.

49 minutes ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Mark Jones

Colby Jenkins files for recount in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

Republican Colby Jenkins officially filed for a recount Monday in the outcome the 2nd Congressional District GOP race.

2 hours ago

A "silver Nissan Titan" driving on 2700 S. 2000 E. on July 27 at 6:01 a.m., which is suspected to i...

Michael Houck

Police release videos of truck suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a truck that could be involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a woman who was helping a cat on the road on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Venezuelans celebrate the election in their home country in Herriman on Sunday. (Photo: Scott G Win...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘Heartbroken’: Venezuelans in Utah dispute Maduro’s victory claim, monitor election aftermath

Even if Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in presidential voting in Venezuela on Sunday, Norely Lopez — a vocal critic of the leader and one of many disputing his assertion — isn't accepting defeat.

3 hours ago

A crash involving a semi truck and truck at 3300 S. 300 West on July 29, 2024....

Mary Culbertson

2 injured after semitruck rolls over near busy South Salt Lake intersection

A semitruck rolled over near a busy intersection in South Salt Lake.

5 hours ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Two Utahns killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

Two Utahns riding a motorcycle in Idaho were killed in a crash on July 22, Idaho State police say. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Viral Utah kitten memorialized with plushie which will raise funds for local shelter