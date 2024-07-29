2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Two Utahns killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

Jul 29, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SPENCER, Idaho — Two Utahns riding a motorcycle in Idaho were killed in a crash on July 22, Idaho State police say.

According to a press release, the single-vehicle accident happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at approximately 10:51 a.m. Police said the motorcycle, driven by a 69-year-old man from Farr West, Utah, lost control of the bike and crashed.

Idaho police reported a 60-year-old woman, also from Farr West, was on the motorcycle and died from her injuries at the crash. The man was transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance and died on Monday.

Police said that both riders were wearing helmets.

