2 injured after semitruck rolls over near busy South Salt Lake intersection

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A semitruck rolled onto its side after a crash in South Salt Lake Monday afternoon, involving a pickup truck and a van.

South Salt Lake police said there were two men involved who had minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital in fair condition. Emergency medical crews were on scene at 3300 South and 300 West.

Based on preliminary information, the semitruck appeared to have collided with the pickup truck, causing the semitruck to roll onto the van.

South Salt Lake police said westbound traffic on 3300 was closed at 300 West, and eastbound lanes were cut down. Additionally, the north and southbound exits on Interstate 15 to 3300 west were closed. Authorities did not know when roads would reopen.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.