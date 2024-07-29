2024 Paris Olympic coverage
60 in 60: #25 Utah’s Money Parks (Wide Receiver)

Jul 29, 2024, 1:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 25 is Utah wide receiver Money Parks.

 

Parks is the 17th Ute to crack our list through 36 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL), No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), and No. 36 Landen King (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Money Parks

Parks is a senior wide receiver from Aledo, Texas.

Parks was a three-star recruit coming out of Aledo High School. In high school, he earned all-state honors twice, first-team all-district honors twice, and was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

In his senior year, Parks posted 64 receptions for 1,155 yards through the air, 19 receiving touchdowns, and 235 yards on 12 kick returns.

In 2020, he played just one game against USC. In 2021, he got on the field in 12 games and got his first start, catch, and touchdown against USC.

Parks blossomed in 2022. He played in all 14 games (3 starts) and recorded 26 catches for 414 yards, two touchdowns, and had multiple games with 40 or more receiving yards. He also got involved in the rushing game and on special teams.

In 2023, Parks started all 13 games and reeled in 31 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also added seven rushes for 45 yards on the ground.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

60 in 60: #25 Utah’s Money Parks (Wide Receiver)