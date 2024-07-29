Keyonte George Visits Lauri Markkanen In Finland

SALT LAKE CITY – If the Utah Jazz are planning to trade Lauri Markkanen this summer, they forgot to tell second-year guard Keyonte George.

George, the standout from the team’s 2023-24 rookie class is in Finland visiting Markkanen per the Jazz’s social media pages.

“Woke up in Helsinki,” the Jazz wrote in a social media post showing Markkanen with his around around George in Finland’s capital city.

Will Jazz Trade Lauri Markkanen?

Though players are free to travel however they choose during the offseason, George’s visit, paired with the team’s post seems to imply the Jazz aren’t particularly close to a Markkanen trade.

The Finnish forward is eligible to renegotiate the final year of his contract with the Jazz and can sign a multi-year extension beginning August 6.

The team can more than double his current $18 million salary for the 2024-25 season using available cap space, then negotiate an extension based on that number.

However, with few available free agents on the market, and Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s proclivity for blockbuster trades, Markkanen has been a popular name for teams looking to add another star to their roster.

The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings have all reportedly inquired about Markkanen’s availability, but have yet to find a deal with the Jazz.

Despite Markkanen’s value around the league, the Jazz have maintained both publically and privately a desire to keep Markkannen in Utah long-term, and have positioned themselves to do so by preserving more than $30 million in salary cap space.

Does Markkanen Want To Re-Sign With Jazz?

When asked how he viewed his future in Utah, Markkanen said he would explore his extension options this offseason.

“I’ve seen the NBA part of people turning down extensions, or signing them too early,” the forward said said. “[I’ve] kind of seen everything, so I’ve got to sit down and think about it.”

Though Markkanen has yet to qualify for the postseason in Utah, he’s repeatedly expressed his interest in remaining with the Jazz.

“We love to be here,” Markkanen said during an end-of-season interview. “I’ve said it multiple times and my family likes to be here.”

