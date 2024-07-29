2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Visits Lauri Markkanen In Finland

Jul 29, 2024, 1:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – If the Utah Jazz are planning to trade Lauri Markkanen this summer, they forgot to tell second-year guard Keyonte George.

George, the standout from the team’s 2023-24 rookie class is in Finland visiting Markkanen per the Jazz’s social media pages.

“Woke up in Helsinki,” the Jazz wrote in a social media post showing Markkanen with his around around George in Finland’s capital city.

Will Jazz Trade Lauri Markkanen?

Though players are free to travel however they choose during the offseason, George’s visit, paired with the team’s post seems to imply the Jazz aren’t particularly close to a Markkanen trade.

The Finnish forward is eligible to renegotiate the final year of his contract with the Jazz and can sign a multi-year extension beginning August 6.

The team can more than double his current $18 million salary for the 2024-25 season using available cap space, then negotiate an extension based on that number.

Related: Markkanen Appears To Have Added Summer Strength

However, with few available free agents on the market, and Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s proclivity for blockbuster trades, Markkanen has been a popular name for teams looking to add another star to their roster.

The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings have all reportedly inquired about Markkanen’s availability, but have yet to find a deal with the Jazz.

Despite Markkanen’s value around the league, the Jazz have maintained both publically and privately a desire to keep Markkannen in Utah long-term, and have positioned themselves to do so by preserving more than $30 million in salary cap space.

Does Markkanen Want To Re-Sign With Jazz?

When asked how he viewed his future in Utah, Markkanen said he would explore his extension options this offseason.

“I’ve seen the NBA part of people turning down extensions, or signing them too early,” the forward said said. “[I’ve] kind of seen everything, so I’ve got to sit down and think about it.”

Though Markkanen has yet to qualify for the postseason in Utah, he’s repeatedly expressed his interest in remaining with the Jazz.

“We love to be here,” Markkanen said during an end-of-season interview. “I’ve said it multiple times and my family likes to be here.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List recognizing the top player in college football.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How Utah State Handled Recent Firings

Utah State Football safety Ike Larsen was left feeling conflicted by the recent changes in the University's Athletics Department.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Schools Cut For Top-200 Prospect

BYU is in the mix for one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

The females of Team USA have taken France by storm and are off to a great start at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Through the first two days of medal events, nine of the United States’ 12 medals have been won by women.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Assistant On Egor Demin: ‘He’s Special’

BYU's new freshman star has impressed early on in summer practices.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals

Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens overcame an early deficit to defeat Britain, 17-7, in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Keyonte George Visits Lauri Markkanen In Finland