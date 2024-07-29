2024 Paris Olympic coverage
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

Jul 29, 2024, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolver...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LINDSEY BAHR, AP FILM WRITER


“Deadpool & Wolverine” had a better Sunday than anticipated. The comic book film earned $211 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, Disney said Monday.

That’s $6 million more than was estimated on Sunday, putting “Deadpool & Wolverine” in a different league. It had already broken the record for an R-rated movie. But the Shawn Levy-directed film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman now boasts the sixth highest opening weekend of all time, surpassing “Jurassic World” which opened to $208.8 million in 2015.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films as a villain

The Walt Disney Co. can now claim five of the six biggest box office openings ever, not accounting for inflation, including two “Avengers” movies, “Endgame” and “Infinity War,” and two “Star Wars” films, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” The only outlier is the second-place holder “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which was released by Sony and produced by Marvel Studios.

“Deadpool & Wolverine’s” overperformance also boosted its global number to $444.3 million, surpassing “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

