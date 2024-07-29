2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals

Jul 29, 2024, 1:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, FranceTeam USA Women’s Rugby Sevens overcame an early deficit to defeat Britain, 17-7, in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The win marks the first time that Team USA has made the semi-finals in the Women’s Rugby Sevens event.

Team USA

The tone was set very early on in the match between Team USA and Britain.

Britain kicked off to the U.S. and immediately swarmed the ball carrier. It led to an early turnover and they capitalized just as quickly.

Ellie Boatman touched the ball down in the in-goal area and Lisa Thomson buried the conversion kick to make it 7-0.

Down by a score, Team USA continued to get pressed. After surviving multiple Britain attacks, Naya Tapper found a gap in the defense and ran the length of the pitch to score the United States’ first try.

The conversion kick was missed, leaving the score at 7-5 going into halftime.

As the U.S. has done in each game thus far, Utah local Alex Sedrick checked in to start the second half.

With momentum slightly in the favor of the Eagles, they took off after the break.

It started with a Kristi Kirshe try just 30 seconds after play resumed. Kirshe assisted on another score about two minutes later. After getting met on the right side of the pitch, she dumped it off to Sammy Sullivan on the sideline who took it in for a 17-7 lead.

Team USA played hard-nosed defense down the stretch and locked Britain down to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List recognizing the top player in college football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How Utah State Handled Recent Firings

Utah State Football safety Ike Larsen was left feeling conflicted by the recent changes in the University's Athletics Department.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Schools Cut For Top-200 Prospect

BYU is in the mix for one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

The females of Team USA have taken France by storm and are off to a great start at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Through the first two days of medal events, nine of the United States’ 12 medals have been won by women.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Assistant On Egor Demin: ‘He’s Special’

BYU's new freshman star has impressed early on in summer practices.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Visits Lauri Markkanen In Finland

If the Utah Jazz are planning to trade Lauri Markkanen this summer, they forgot to tell second-year guard Keyonte George.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals