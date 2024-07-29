2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

More than half of American renters who want to buy a home fear they’ll never afford one

Jul 29, 2024, 2:42 PM

The vast majority of current renters in the US say they would like to buy a home – but can’t af...

The vast majority of current renters in the US say they would like to buy a home – but can’t afford one. In an aerial view, homes sit on lots in a residential neighborhood on March 15, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MATT EGAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The dream of homeownership feels out of reach for many American families.

The vast majority (86%) of current renters in the United States say they would like to buy a home — but can’t afford one, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS released Monday.

Among those same renters who can’t afford to buy a home right now, 54% think it’s unlikely they’ll ever be able to, the poll found.

The findings underscore the damage done by the one-two punch of surging home prices and elevated mortgage rates, creating an affordability crisis. And given that homeownership is the ticket to wealth generation in America, that pessimism exacerbates the risk that the divide between the haves and have-nots will only grow.

Younger people especially are having trouble buying a home right now. The CNN poll found that 90% of renters younger than 45 say they’d like to buy but can’t afford it, compared with 79% of those age 45 and above.

Not surprisingly, younger Americans are more hopeful that situation will change.

Most adults (53%) younger than 45 who want to buy but can’t afford it believe it’s at least somewhat likely they’ll eventually be able to buy a home. That’s compared with just 32% of those 45 and older.

‘Homeownership seems impossible’

Even some working parents in high-paying jobs are struggling to keep up with the spike in home prices.

Brent Bjornsen, a 39-year-old pediatrician and father of two in Phoenix is renting a home as he digs out from student debt.

“Buying a home is absolutely something we would love to do,” Bjornsen told CNN. “It seems out of reach.”

Bjornsen said his wife works part-time at an elementary school. The couple was dealt a financial setback when Hurricane Harvey flooded their Houston apartment.

“We’re straddled with seemingly insurmountable debt,” he said. “Homeownership seems impossible…and that hurts for two kids of Baby Boomers and feels like a disappointment.”

Two-thirds of Americans currently renting (68%) say their family owned a home when they were growing up, according to the CNN poll.

High rates. Even higher prices

The good news is that mortgage rates — one of the main obstacles to homeownership — have eased a bit. in recent months. And if the Federal Reserve is able to deliver interest rate cuts this fall and winter, rates could fall further.

However, home prices continue to rise. A price spike that began during the pandemic has pushed home ownership out of reach for many.

The median existing-home price climbed to a record of $426,900 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was 4.1% higher than a year earlier and the second straight month of record home prices on data going back to 1999.

Among renters who want to buy but can’t afford it, 40% say the biggest barrier is saving for a down payment, according to the CNN poll.

Nearly a third (31%) say the biggest obstacle to buying a home is high interest rates. Just 17% say the inability to qualify for a mortgage is the biggest hurdle.

‘We have given up’

Jeremy Andersson, a digital marketing specialist living north of Atlanta, is among those Millennials who have lost hope.

“We have given up on homeownership,” Andersson told CNN.

The 40-year-old father of twin toddlers wanted to buy a home when his wife became pregnant in 2019.

“We felt the societal pressure to buy a house because that’s the American Dream, right? Have a family and buy a house,” he said.

Seventy percent of Americans call owning a home essential to achieving the American dream, the CNN poll found. That includes about two-thirds (65%) of those currently renting.

But like other families, Andersson and his wife were dismayed by what they could afford.

“I’m not going to pay $350,000 for a run-down house. It almost seems laughable. We can’t find anything affordable for a family of four,” he said. “I’m not going to play your game anymore. I’m done.”

In some markets, starter homes are fetching nearly three times that price.

$1 million starter homes

According to Zillow, the typical starter home is now worth $1 million or more in 237 cities. That’s up from just 84 cities in 2019 before Covid.

Perhaps that’s why many homeowners don’t think they’ll be able to buy in this market.

The CNN poll found that just about one-third (32%) of current homeowners think they could afford to buy a similar home in their neighborhood today.

Even among households earning $100,000 a year or more, most doubt they’d be able to afford to buy something similar today.

“We did everything we were supposed to do. We went to college. We did well. We got jobs. We’re not felons,” Andersson said. “I’ve worked my tail off and so has my wife.”

This situation has taken an emotional toll on Andersson.

“At first, I wondered if I was a failure as a father or husband because I can’t get my kids a lawn to play on,” he said. “It’s taken a lot of soul-searching to understand this is not my fault. It’s the fault of a poorly planned system.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Jaimie Ding, Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in southern California is replacing its entire police fleet with electric vehicles.

11 minutes ago

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty ...

Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and Scott Glover, CNN

Text messages, radio chatter show confused communications around tracking Trump’s would-be assassin

Text messages released and radio chatter detailed Monday show that law enforcement officers lost sight of Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and further illustrate the confused communications around tracking him at the July 13 rally.

12 minutes ago

FILE - A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Aug...

Pete Muntean, CNN

‘Biohazard’ prompts United Airlines flight diversion

A “biohazard” on a United Airlines flight is the latest midair incident to trigger an unplanned, early landing of a commercial plane Sunday.

1 hour ago

Part of Dollywood's parking lot can be seen flooded as cars try to exit the grounds, plowing water ...

Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Dollywood patrons wade through knee-deep water as theme park floods

Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee.

4 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolver...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

“Deadpool & Wolverine” had a better Sunday than anticipated. Disney says the blockbuster film earned $211 million in its first weekend in theaters.

4 hours ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Two Utahns killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

Two Utahns riding a motorcycle in Idaho were killed in a crash on July 22, Idaho State police say. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

More than half of American renters who want to buy a home fear they’ll never afford one