BYU Basketball Assistant On Egor Demin: ‘He’s Special’

Jul 29, 2024, 2:28 PM

PROVO, Utah – There haven’t been many arrivals like Egor Demin for BYU basketball.

Sure, the Cougars have produced star players over the years. However, very few have arrived on campus with the expectation that they will be top NBA draft picks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by egor demin (@3gorr)

Many NBA draft reporters project Demin as a lottery pick in next year’s loaded 2025 draft class.

Before the NBA comes calling, the 6-foot-9 guard from Moscow, Russia, is gearing up for his first year with BYU hoops.

Demin, the Real Madrid star, arrived in Provo last month and has been competing in the one-hour summer practices.

BYU basketball assistant John Linehan discussed Egor Demin

First-year BYU basketball assistant John Linehan was on Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL NewsRadio over the weekend. He was asked about his initial thoughts on how Egor Demin has performed in the summer practice sessions.

“I love him. He’s special,” Linehan told KSL Sports’ Cougar Sports Saturday.

“I’ve been able to be around some special players in my coaching [career] with Anthony Edwards and some other guys. I’m not saying (Egor) ‘s on that level, but his passion for wanting to get better and living in the gym and just competing, watching film, those things like that are high-level.”

Demin averaged 16 points, 8. rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, which secured back-to-back titles for Real Madrid. He’s a versatile player who shoots 57.1% from the field and 33.6% from three.

“His presence on the floor means he can do a lot of things at his size; he is an unbelievable passer, has great vision, and shoots the ball,” said Linehan. “He can do everything on the floor.”

Year one under Kevin Young

Demin joins a BYU basketball roster that features veteran leaders Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Trevin Knell. He’s one of five freshmen players on Kevin Young’s first roster as head coach.

Linehan added, “It’s going to be interesting to see where his career goes as he continues to get better, adapt to the style of play, and get stronger.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

