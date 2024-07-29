2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

Jul 29, 2024, 2:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS – The females of Team USA have taken France by storm and are off to a great start at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Through the first two days of medal events, nine of the United States’ 12 medals have been won by women.

It’s a fitting pattern for a city who was home to the first ever women’s Olympic events. When Paris first hosted the games in 1900, women were welcomed in just five sports: tennis, sailing, equestrian, croquet and golf. Now, more than a century later, the 2024 Paris Games are the first Olympics with equal sports for both men and women.

Gender parity has been a focus for the International Olympic Committee in recent years. At the Tokyo Games, countries were allowed to have two flagbearers for the first time – one male and one female. And while mixed gender events are not new to the Olympics, the IOC has added 12 of them to the program over the last two games. In Paris, three new mixed team events are in the line-up including mixed team skeet shooting, mixed dinghy sailing and the marathon race walk mixed relay.

Most Notable Female Performances So Far 

Many big-name women are still to compete for Team USA in these games. Here’s a look at some of the top performances so far.

Divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook 

Photo: Getty Images

The duo secured the first medals of the Paris Games for Team USA placing 2nd in the women’s 3m springboard synchronized diving event.  

Swimmer Katie Ledecky 

Photo: Getty Images

With a bronze in the 400 Free, one more medal (12) will put Ledecky in a tie with Jenny Thompson, Darah Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most medals won by a U.S. women in Olympic history. 

Fencers Lee Keifer and Lauren Scruggs 

Photo: Getty Images

These two women took the competition to an all-American final with Keifer winning back-to-back gold medals and Scruggs securing silver and becoming the first Black fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual event for the United States.  

Haley Batten 

Park City’s own Haley Batten battled a tough course and flat tire to race into second place in the women’s mountain bike event, the highest finish for an American mountain biker. 

Women covering women 

KSL is proud to also have gender parity when it comes to covering the Olympics. Half of our six-person team in Paris is made of up women.

On Monday, two of them teamed up together to cover more incredible women as the U.S. Women’s Rugby Team took on France in pool play.

Reporter Tamara Vaifanua and Photographer Meghan Thackrey have spent days walking around Paris talking to the people, seeing the sights and collecting stories to tell back home.  

Watch KSL 5 TV tonight at 6 for Vaifanua’s conversation with the women’s rugby team.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List recognizing the top player in college football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How Utah State Handled Recent Firings

Utah State Football safety Ike Larsen was left feeling conflicted by the recent changes in the University's Athletics Department.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Makes Top Schools Cut For Top-200 Prospect

BYU is in the mix for one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Assistant On Egor Demin: ‘He’s Special’

BYU's new freshman star has impressed early on in summer practices.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals

Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens overcame an early deficit to defeat Britain, 17-7, in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Visits Lauri Markkanen In Finland

If the Utah Jazz are planning to trade Lauri Markkanen this summer, they forgot to tell second-year guard Keyonte George.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics