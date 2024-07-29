2024 Paris Olympic coverage
BYU Basketball Makes Top Schools Cut For Top-200 Prospect

Jul 29, 2024, 3:17 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is in the mix for a rising prospect out of Arizona.

Michael Simcoe, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward from Glendale, Arizona, announced his top seven schools and BYU made the cut.

“Final 7!! Thank you to all the coaches, my family and everyone who have helped along the way,” Simcoe wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simcoe puts BYU in his top seven schools

Simcoe is the No. 184 overall prospect in the class of 2025 in the industry-standard 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s rated as the No. 134 prospect by 247Sports’ own rankings and the sixth-ranked prospect in Arizona.

Simcoe’s final seven schools, along with BYU, include Cal, Northwestern, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, and Washington.

Along with basketball, Simcoe is a swimmer at Sandra Day O’Connor High School.

He also excels in the classroom. As a junior last winter, Simcoe had a reported 4.62 weighted GPA.

Simcoe is considered a “high-energy” player on the court. He was a standout player during the Section 7 event in Arizona last month. When you watch Simcoe’s highlights from his junior year, you can see a player who is a frequent lob recipient and can throw it down above the rim.

Top priorities in the class of 2025 for BYU basketball

BYU’s top prospects for the 2025 class are taking shape. It’s led by the nation’s No. 1 prospect, AJ Dybantsa, from Utah Prep. Others include Dybantsa’s Utah Prep teammate, JJ Mandaquit and Las Vegas 7-foot center Xavion Staton.

The early signing period for college basketball high school recruits begins on November 8 and runs through November 15.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

