Ike Larsen Felt 'Disrespected' By How Utah State Handled Recent Firings

Jul 29, 2024, 3:28 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State Football safety Ike Larsen was left feeling conflicted by the recent changes in the University’s Athletics Department, which included the firing of head football coach Blake Anderson, he said during a radio interview on the KSL Sports Zone.

But, his loyalty to the program remains strong. He proved that by not entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after coach Anderson’s termination was made official.

Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How Utah State Situation Unfolded

Larsen joined Hans & Scotty to talk about the termination of Anderson, Deputy AD Jerry Bovee, Executive Associate AD Amy Crosbie, and Director of Football Player Development Austin Albrecht. 

RELATED: Former Utah State Administrator Jerry Bovee Disputes School’s Accusations, Recounts Firing

Larsen is one of more than 100 current and former Utah State student-athletes who have signed a letter in support of the staff members who were recently terminated from Utah State University.

“We all feel some type of way,” Larsen said. “At the end of the day, we just kind of want answers to the situation. Hopefully, we can get some answers from it.”

Larsen comes off of a first-team all-Mountain West season where he posted 103 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two blocked kicks, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

It would have been easy for Larsen to enter the transfer portal with the stability of the Utah State Football program in question.

That was never his preferred route but it got to the point where he had to consider all of his options.

“Honestly, it’s been hard,” Larsen said. “When you’re getting offered $500,000 to go out and play for six months, it’s a hard deal to turn down. But, just the trust and the family I’ve built with Utah State. (Coach Dreiling’s and my) relationship is already great. That’s a big reason I decided to stay.”

RELATED: Blake Anderson’s Representation Releases Part Of Response To Utah State University

According to Larsen, one of the biggest reasons the decision was hard was because of how Utah State handled the turmoil internally.

USU Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau spoke on the KSL Sports Zone last Friday. She didn’t get into specifics regarding the firings or what followed them but she did explain that she felt the decisions were made with the best interest of the University in mind.

“These decisions were made to uphold our University values and policies, to create a culture of accountability and transparency, and to move forward strongly,” Sabau said.

Ike Larsen On Future Of USU Football

Larsen revealed that someone did talk to the players, though he did not say who. The conversation felt “pushed” which just led to more questions and uncertainty.

“People need to make things more clear,” Larsen said. “We did have somebody come speak to us but they did not address the situation at all. It felt pushed. That’s my and a few of my teammates’ opinions. Nobody has really explained the situation to us. I find that extremely disrespectful.”

The changes to the Athletics Department come at an inopportune time for multiple reasons.

First and most obviously, players report to camp in just a couple of days and the fall semester starts later next month. Secondly, with some key additions this offseason, the Aggies looked ready for one of their best seasons in past years.

Sabau acknowledged the unfortunate timing in the interview last Friday.

“I am the last Athletics Director in the country who would want to make a change with their head football coach in July,” Sabau said.

Larsen said that the team’s mentality is still where it needs to be as they try to block out some of the outside noise.

“(The mentality) is great,” Larsen said. “I have a great feeling about this season. We’re not going to skip a beat. We’re a talented group of kids and we have a lot of heart and desire. All we need is our team and the coaches.”

Larsen looks forward to the chance to prove himself as an NFL talent on the field and as a leader off the field.

“At the very start of this whole ordeal, I was pretty down and bitter about it,” Larsen said. “These past few weeks, I feel like I’ve been able to step up my game and communicate. We’ve got a job and we haven’t finished it yet. ”

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

