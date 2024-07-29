Police release videos of truck suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run

MILLCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that could be involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a woman who was helping a cat on the road on Saturday.

The Unified Police Department released three videos of what detectives believe is a “silver Nissan Titan with a broken passenger front headlight” with a rack on the back leaving the area where the hit-and-run happened at 3051 S. 2300 East just before 6 a.m.



Police said the vehicle was seen driving northbound from the accident to Fisher Lane, where it went westbound. It was also seen driving at 2700 S. 2000 East.

On Saturday morning, Unified police reported that 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman stopped her car after sticking a cat on the road. She had gotten out of the car and turned on the hazard lights to help the cat when the truck struck her and left the scene.

Unified police believe two other vehicles witnessed this accident and are asking for their drivers to contact them.

If you have any information related to this case, you can call 801-840-4000 and reference case number CO24-70166.