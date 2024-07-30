2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

AI Revolution: Can AI provide you sound financial planning?

Jul 29, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Shane Stewart has been a certified financial planner for years and years. So, who better than to put artificial intelligence through the financial advising paces?

“(Let’s) see if it puts me out of a job,” Stewart remarked as we started to ask AI bots about knocking down credit card debt.

“I have five credit cards. How should I attack my debt?” we typed into both ChatGPT and Meta AI.

We wanted to see if AI would recommend the avalanche method where you attack the debt with the highest interest rate first. Or if you should snowball it, and target the smallest loan first.

“The psychology of this is if I focus on highest interest rates, I may not get a win for quite a while,” Stewart explained of the avalanche method. “Whereas, if I start with the smallest balance that that win will come quicker. It motivates me to go again, and I’ve seen people just light up.”

The answer we got from both ChatGPT and Meta AI was either.

“The question would be, ‘OK, well, which one?’” Stewart commented.

A laptop on a desktop

Both the ChatGPT and Meta AI chatbots provided similar results to our financial questions, but Stewart says the advice isn’t tailored to individual situations and that could have consequences. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

He found the advice offered by the AI programs very useful: allocate extra payments, consider a consolidation loan, review your budget, and stay disciplined.
“So, a lot of good tips but not a map to run on for the individual,” he said. “This would require someone to then say, ‘OK for you, I think this is your number one goal – number one task, number two task, number three.”

We did notice that Meta’s AI was more sympathetic to our plight.

“Giving us some emotion at the top,” I pointed out.

“Yeah, take a deep breath and assess,” Stewart read from Meta’s advice. “I love it. I would actually say the same thing.”

We upped the ante on our next query with a tough scenario.

“Should I use a charitable remainder trust? Well, that’s so out there, nebulous that who knows. In fact, let’s use that one,” Stewart said as he typed in that inquiry. In seconds, both ChatGPT and Meta AI took us through the pros:

“Allows you to support your favorite charity. You may receive income tax deductions and avoid capital gains,” we read from the results. Chief among the cons was the complexity — so complex, that even both AI bots not only told us to talk to an advisor – they considered talking to an advisor a must.

“Before deciding on a charitable remainder trust that’s crucial to consult with a financial advisor or estate planning professional who can assess your specific financial situation,” Stewart read from the Meta AI program.

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

“Before, it was like you might want to talk to. Now, it is essential that you talk to a financial advisor it says,” I pointed out to Stewart.

“Yes. The preliminary information is excellent — meaning the definition of it, but I don’t see any advice in there yet,” he responded. “If it were me and you were asking me, should I have one (charitable remainder trust) and we sat down and I asked you some preliminary questions and realized, ‘Yeah that might work for you,’ we would bring on a couple of other advisors. We would probably bring on a CPA and a trust attorney to make sure it’s right for you and to make sure it’s set up correctly.”

This next scenario, however, is one Stewart said he gets all the time from clients – should I take 401K money out for a vacation. And after thinking on it for a few seconds ChatGPT began spitting out all sorts of reasons why that’s a very bad idea; withdrawal penalties, tax implications, taking a hit on your retirement. But it also threw out alternatives like setting up a dedicated savings account or budgeting within your income.

“Something, frankly, I would lean towards saying,” Stewart said of the information.

Meta AI’s results were very similar to ChatGPT’s, though Stewart bristled at its suggestion of using credit cards to avoid tapping into the ol’ 401K.

“What if I don’t know that you’re deeply in debt, and you read this and go, ‘Oh, Meta AI says I can go on vacation on my credit card.’”

For Stewart, that’s the biggest rub about going to AI for financial advice. We didn’t see any follow-up questions or even preliminary ones that an advisor would ask to understand the complexities of an individual’s situation.

“Either ChatGPT or myself could come up with a solution but in isolation, it might be the wrong thing to do if I didn’t know about those things like (being) terminally ill or children in need of money – that kind of thing,” he said.

Stewart believes AI can be a useful tool in financial advising: automating tasks, analyzing data, identifying trends and so on. But he says his job is safe, because AI doesn’t know the right questions to ask and it doesn’t know the art of responding to nuanced needs.

“The art to that, however, is the interpretation of it (advice) and the application to the individual,” Stewart said. “I would want to know more about your situation. You may say well ‘I’m past 59 and a half. I am in a good tax situation. I don’t need money to grow anymore. I’m at a phase where I need it,’ and then I would say, ‘OK, so you might be a good candidate. How much is the vacation? Is it a large amount out of your 401K?’ And not to be condescending to anyone at all, I would crank up the vocabulary to your level or bring it down to your level.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Hope Ware, YouTuber and co-host of “Under the Median” suggests including any information and ph...

Matt Gephardt

Scammers ready to exploit the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content

Experts are warning of scammers on the rise during the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content.

5 days ago

The number of enamel lapel pins from the 2002 Winter Games sold on eBay gone up nearly threefold in...

Matt Gephardt

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

Many of us still have memorabilia from the 2002 Winter Games. It’s sentimental, sure, but is it valuable in today’s market?

7 days ago

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help peop...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

BBB launches toolkit to help connect people hit by scams with resources to recovery

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help people who have been the victims of fraud.

12 days ago

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

13 days ago

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay m...

Matt Gephardt

How to save when higher energy costs have a third of Americans paying their power bills on credit

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay more to keep our homes livable in these sweltering summer days. And those rising energy costs also trickle down onto us in other ways, i.e. an uptick in the cost of groceries as stores also have to pay more to keep the building cool.

14 days ago

Harold Clements is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for servic...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Roy man says mobile carrier has hiked his rate in spite of ‘price-lock’ guarantee

A Roy man is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. Ever. But when the rates did go up, Harold Clements decided to turn to KSL Investigators for help.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

AI Revolution: Can AI provide you sound financial planning?