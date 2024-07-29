Colby Jenkins files for recount in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, Republican Colby Jenkins officially requested a recount with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in the outcome of the 2nd Congressional District GOP race.

Rep. Celeste Maloy won the race by 214 votes. The state certified the race on July 22 and was within the state’s legal recount territory of .25%.

“We have formally requested a recount,” Jenkins posted on X.

We have formally requested a recount…we sent the below request just earlier: Honorable Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson,

In accordance with Utah Code 20A-4-401, I hereby file a request for a recount in the 2024 Republican Primary Election for the office of the U.S. House… — Colby Jenkins (@ColbyforUtah) July 29, 2024

The deadline for Jenkins to file for a recount was Monday at 5 p.m.

Late last week, Jenkins told KSL TV that there were several legal avenues he was considering to make sure “every legal vote counts.”

#BREAKING:

@CelesteMaloyUT

says she has a “high level of confidence” that the recount of the #CD2

GOP primary will end in her favor. She won by 214 votes. @ColbyforUtah

says he’s now formally requested a recount, which is allowed under Utah law given the margin. @KSL5TV

#utpol

pic.twitter.com/9fcI0V9rD9 —

Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) July

29, 2024

According to Utah law, Jenkins would have until Wednesday to contest the results.

Previously, a federal judge had denied his request to halt the state’s certification process.