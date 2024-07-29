2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Colby Jenkins files for recount in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

Jul 29, 2024, 4:37 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY On Monday, Republican Colby Jenkins officially requested a recount with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in the outcome of the 2nd Congressional District GOP race.

Rep. Celeste Maloy won the race by 214 votes. The state certified the race on July 22 and was within the state’s legal recount territory of .25%.

“We have formally requested a recount,” Jenkins posted on X.

The deadline for Jenkins to file for a recount was Monday at 5 p.m.

Late last week, Jenkins told KSL TV that there were several legal avenues he was considering to make sure “every legal vote counts.”

According to Utah law, Jenkins would have until Wednesday to contest the results.

Previously, a federal judge had denied his request to halt the state’s certification process.

