LOCAL NEWS

After deadly weekend, Utah’s summer traffic deaths are higher than last year’s

Jul 29, 2024, 5:31 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A deadly weekend on Utah roads is now putting the summer on pace to be deadlier than last year, and that’s reversal from how the summer started.

On Monday the Utah Highway Patrol said Utah started the summer with deaths on the road down 14% from Memorial Day to now, compared to last year. However, with all the deaths this weekend and last, we’ve now jumped ahead of 2023, trending in the wrong direction.

With arrival of Memorial Day weekend, 100 Deadliest Days on Utah’s roads about to start

Eleven people died over the weekend on Utah roads, including 20-year-old Lindsay VanOrman, killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Millcreek. When you look at this year’s fatal crashes since the beginning of what’s called the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, Utah’s had 63 deadly crashes, with 69 people killed since Memorial Day. Compare that to this same time last year, we’re up 10 more deadly crashes than 2023, and six more deaths.

Two Utahns killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

When asked what’s behind the increase in crashes, UPS said two thirds of them are crashes only involving one car.

“That could mean a lot of things: distracted driving, it could mean fatigue, it could mean, you know, people going too fast,” said Lt. Cameron Roden with UHP as a public information officer.

To reduce the number of deaths going forward, troopers tell drivers to slow down, remove distractions like texting behind the wheel, and wear your seatbelt. Roden said that’s the number one thing that’ll protect you in any crash.

Another possible reason behind our rise in deadly crashes over the last two weekends is the number of people drinking and driving. Roden said some of the recent crashes involved drivers partying for Pioneer Day. That why troopers want to you remind don’t drink and drive. If it may save your life or the some else on the road.

