Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

The Maxwell Award recognizes the most outstanding player in college football annually.

Entering his sixth season as a college athlete and his fifth with the Utes, Rising is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the nation.

Cam Rising Named To Maxwell Award Watchlist

Rising returns to Utah after missing the entire 2023 college football season with a knee injury.

The senior was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award in 2022 after earning All PAC-12 honors and was recognized as the MVP of the PAC-12 championship game.

Rising was cleared to return to the program ahead of the spring training session, and competed in the annual spring game leading three drives, all resulting in touchdowns.

.@crising7 has been named to the 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The @MaxwellFootball Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. 📰: https://t.co/7gBDHWnsRQ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m8JRILxvWc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 29, 2024

At Utah, Rising has recorded 46 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 5,572 yards in just 27 games.

The Ventura, California native led the Utes to consecutive PAC-12 titles in 2021 and 2022 resulting in back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances.

Heading into the first season in the Big 12, the Utes were selected as the top team in the conference during media days in early July.

The Utes began fall camp on July 29, and will open the season at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 29 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Utah will play its first official Big 12 conference game on the road against Oklahoma State on September 21.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops