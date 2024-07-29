2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utes Rising Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Jul 29, 2024, 5:11 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

The Maxwell Award recognizes the most outstanding player in college football annually.

Entering his sixth season as a college athlete and his fifth with the Utes, Rising is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the nation.

Cam Rising Named To Maxwell Award Watchlist

Rising returns to Utah after missing the entire 2023 college football season with a knee injury.

The senior was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award in 2022 after earning All PAC-12 honors and was recognized as the MVP of the PAC-12 championship game.

Rising was cleared to return to the program ahead of the spring training session, and competed in the annual spring game leading three drives, all resulting in touchdowns.

At Utah, Rising has recorded 46 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 5,572 yards in just 27 games.

The Ventura, California native led the Utes to consecutive PAC-12 titles in 2021 and 2022 resulting in back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances.

Heading into the first season in the Big 12, the Utes were selected as the top team in the conference during media days in early July. 

The Utes began fall camp on July 29, and will open the season at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 29 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Utah will play its first official Big 12 conference game on the road against Oklahoma State on September 21.

