2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former sheriff’s deputy charged in sex abuse case dies by suicide after bailing out of jail

Jul 29, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

MONTICELLO — A retired San Juan County sheriff’s deputy charged in a sex abuse case has died by suicide just days after his release from jail.

Grayson Redd, 74, was found dead Sunday, according to San Juan County Attorney Brittney Ivins.

Just two days earlier, Redd had posted $20,000 bail and was released from the Grand County Jail, according to Jail Commander Shan Hackwell.

Redd spent nearly a week in jail following his arrest June 21 on suspicion of child sex abuse. He was charged with more than a dozen felonies. Prosecutors said the former deputy abused three boys whom he employed “during the summer months” dating back to 2003.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office initially said they believed there were more victims out there. Following news of Redd’s arrest, Ivins told KSL TV, “multiple additional victims” came forward to her office.

Redd had been released from jail on Friday on several conditions including wearing a GPS monitor, relocating to Colorado, and not having contact with any of the alleged victims in the case. A court hearing had been set for Sept. 16.

Grayson Redd was the father of Brian Redd, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. Corrections spokesman Glen Mills said Monday the family is “devastated and trying to make sense of what happened.”

Additional resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

two men sit at a table and talk...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

AI Revolution: Can AI provide you sound financial planning?

Financial advisors are all about helping you plan your financial future and while going to artificial intelligence for financial planning help might save you money, can it really provide you with sound advice?

7 hours ago

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, co-founded by the celebrity chef, announced Monday it plans to open ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay set to expand burger chain to Utah

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his latest business venture to Utah.

8 hours ago

A Utah outdoor store is encouraging people to go on a hike this summer and in return they will give...

Brianna Chavez

Local business owner creates badges for hikers

A Utah outdoor store is encouraging people to go on a hike this summer and in return they will give you a special badge to commemorate the accomplishment, which the store owner said was once an old tradition.

9 hours ago

Cowbells have been ringing since it was announced Salt Lake City would host the Olympics again.  M...

Shelby Lofton

Hundreds of cowbells from small Utah town sent to Paris to cheer on Olympians

Cowbells have been ringing since it was announced Salt Lake City would host the Olympics again. Many of them featured in the 2024 Summer Games coverage in Paris, and those heard on the sidelines come from the "Bell Barn" in Sanpete County. 

9 hours ago

The Jordan School District administrative building on 7387 S Campus View Drive....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

‘We kind of lost him’: Why Jordan School District was named lead plaintiff in suit against Meta, TikTok

The Jordan School District announced that it is one of the lead plaintiffs in a federal multidistrict lawsuit against multiple social media companies.

10 hours ago

smashed up motorcycle and car...

Brian Carlson

After deadly weekend, Utah’s summer traffic deaths are higher than last year’s

A deadly weekend on Utah roads is now putting the summer on pace to be deadlier than last year, and that's reversal from how the summer started.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Former sheriff’s deputy charged in sex abuse case dies by suicide after bailing out of jail