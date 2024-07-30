Former sheriff’s deputy charged in sex abuse case dies by suicide after bailing out of jail

MONTICELLO — A retired San Juan County sheriff’s deputy charged in a sex abuse case has died by suicide just days after his release from jail.

Grayson Redd, 74, was found dead Sunday, according to San Juan County Attorney Brittney Ivins.

Just two days earlier, Redd had posted $20,000 bail and was released from the Grand County Jail, according to Jail Commander Shan Hackwell.

Redd spent nearly a week in jail following his arrest June 21 on suspicion of child sex abuse. He was charged with more than a dozen felonies. Prosecutors said the former deputy abused three boys whom he employed “during the summer months” dating back to 2003.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office initially said they believed there were more victims out there. Following news of Redd’s arrest, Ivins told KSL TV, “multiple additional victims” came forward to her office.

Redd had been released from jail on Friday on several conditions including wearing a GPS monitor, relocating to Colorado, and not having contact with any of the alleged victims in the case. A court hearing had been set for Sept. 16.

Grayson Redd was the father of Brian Redd, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. Corrections spokesman Glen Mills said Monday the family is “devastated and trying to make sense of what happened.”

Additional resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.