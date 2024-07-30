2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Hundreds of cowbells from small Utah town sent to Paris to cheer on Olympians

Jul 29, 2024, 7:28 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County Cowbells have been ringing since it was announced Salt Lake City would host the Olympics again. Many of them featured in the 2024 Summer Games coverage in Paris, and those heard on the sidelines come from the “Bell Barn” in Sanpete County. 

Cowbells.com sent the Utah delegation with 300 cowbells to Paris. They were seen and heard ringing during the IOC meeting when it was officially announced Salt Lake City would host the 2034 Winter Games. 

EvaMae and Bob Cook were in Washington Square ringing their cowbells when the decision was announced. The cowbells came from their home in Fairview. 

“I was there with my 12-year-old son in 1995 for the announcement for the 2002 Olympics, and so it was important for us to be there,” Cook said. “At that time, we didn’t know we’d be involved with the Olympics.” 

Learning about cowbells

For the last 24 years, these cowbells have been their livelihood. The Cooks started working with Elisabeth Halvorson, the company’s founder in 2000. They decided to join her in sales for the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. 

Cowbells.com sent the Utah delegation with 300 cowbells to Paris. They were seen and heard ringing during the IOC meeting when it was officially announced Salt Lake City would host the 2034 Winter Games.  (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

“People knew nothing about cowbells,” Cook said. “We had to educate them as I had to be educated.” 

The Moen bells the company uses come from Norway, where cowbell ringing is tradition. 

“You’re clapping with your gloves because it’s cold outside, and so the bell lets the athletes know that you’re cheering for them,” Cook said. 

Their cowbells are made in Norway. The Cooks engrave them with custom designs in their home. 

“They’re made of iron, but then are dipped in recycled bullet casings that are collected from the Norwegian royal military,” Cook said. 

The Cooks said the cowbells come in different sizes, resulting in different sounds and pitches. The sound of the cowbell has since become synonymous with a Team USA victory. 

A Paris Olympics swimming clip features cowbells that Cook and her husband worked on. In it, Australian swimmer Cate Campbell discusses the rivalry between the U.S. and Australia in the sport in an interview from 2023. 

“When we’re right next to each other in the warm-up areas, the U.S. have this infernal cowbell they ring. And as someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out, ‘USA, USA,’ and I have never wanted to punch someone more,” she said. 

A picture of spent bullet casings from the Norwegian military practice ranges. (Cowbells.com)

Swimmers ring the cowbells

Members of the U.S. Olympic swimming team are then scene ringing and banging the cowbells in response. 

Cook said the athletes love the cowbell and want to hear it when they’re competing. She said orders have gone up since the clip aired. 

“It’s another country and they may not like us to win or to cheer our athletes, but we’re good at that,” she said. 

The Cooks said they’re ready and prepared to meet demand for cowbells for the 2034 Olympics. There’s always room for more cowbell, especially when it’s in their own backyard. 

“None of us are spring chickens anymore, but we’ve got a lot of energy,” Cook said. 

They create and sell cowbells for other occasions too, including weddings, Iron Man competitions, and Utah’s new hockey team. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Haley Batten...

Mary Culbertson

Utah native Haley Batten makes history for Team USA with silver medal win

Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten took home silver, holding the highest-ranking medal in the sport for the U.S.

2 days ago

Simone Biles of United States, has her ankle taped after competing on the uneven bars during a wome...

Will Graves, National AP Writer

Simone Biles shakes off calf injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping.

2 days ago

Summer Games...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

‘Blatant mockery’: Utah leaders criticize ‘Last Supper’ parody at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony down the Seine, called "rule-breaking," "whack," and "woke" by various reports, drew criticism and shock from Utah leaders.

2 days ago

Several closed shops in Central Paris due to the strict security measures in place due to the Openi...

Alex Cabrero

Paris businesses start to reopen after opening ceremony

With the opening ceremony completed, many business owners in Paris are hoping for a return to normal.

2 days ago

Casey Dawson trains at the Olympic Oval in Kearns (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Olympic Speedskater headed to Paris to cheer on Team USA summer athletes

A Utah Olympic medalist who competes in winter, will be trading the ice rink for a track in Paris. Speedskater Casey Dawson will get to see the games in a whole new way that will be dramatically different from his own Olympic experience.

3 days ago

(FILE) A volunteer at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City....

Lindsay Aerts

Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 Games

There's a way for Utahns to start volunteering in Olympics sports now, that may just provide a leg up for being one of those coveted volunteers when the games come back to Utah in 2034.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Hundreds of cowbells from small Utah town sent to Paris to cheer on Olympians