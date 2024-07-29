2024 Paris Olympic coverage
BYU Football Picks Up Commitment From RB Kingston Keanaaina

Jul 29, 2024, 9:37 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has landed another commitment from a running back prospect for the class of 2025.

Kingston Keanaaina, at St. Francis High School in Mountain View, California, announced on X that he is committed to BYU.

“First off I want to thank God for the strength and guidance throughout this journey. I want to then thank my Family and Coaches for the unconditional Support, Love, and Belief in me,” said Keanaaina.

He continued, “Blessed to be 100% Committed to Brigham Young University! Go Cougs!”

Kingston Keanaaina is the second RB commit in BYU’s 2025 recruiting class

Keanaaina is the 112th-ranked running back in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect picked BYU over reported offers from Arizona, Air Force, San Diego State, Washington State, and other Group of Five programs.

Keanaaina is a three-star prospect and the 133rd-ranked recruit in the state of California.

Last season at St. Francis High, Keanaaina was named the West Catholic Athletic League Running Back of the Year. He rushed for 1,309 yards on 208 carries and had 16 touchdowns.

Keanaaina is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Along with football, Keanaaina has a background as a rugby athlete.

He joins Cale Breslin out of Las Vegas as BYU’s two running back commits in this 2025 recruiting class.

The addition of Keanaaina brings BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to 16 commits. They currently have the 61st-ranked class in the nation in 247Sports’ Team Rankings for the class of 2025.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

