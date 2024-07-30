State leaders to discuss ‘code red’ law possibility for extreme heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Talks are in the works about a possible “code red” law in Utah, which could regulate how county governments keep people safe in extreme heat.

The idea behind code red is similar to code blue, the law passed by the legislature that addresses homeless resources in the bitter cold. The 2023-24 winter season was the first to utilize the code blue protocol after the law took effect.

One of its provisions requires resource centers to increase capacity if the temperature drops below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Code red came about when they first start talking about code blue, and how important it was to have extra services for those individuals experiencing homelessness that couldn’t fit into a shelter,” said Carol Hollowell, CEO of Switchpoint, the largest homeless service provider in southern Utah that also offers services in Tooele, Davis and Salt Lake counties.

“And I raised my hand. I said, ‘But wait a minute. In St. George, it’s triple digits a lot during the summer,’ and when I’m talking triple digits… there are lots of times when we’re at 110 degrees and higher,” she said.

Hollowell explained that during dangerously hot weather, community needs include access to cooling areas, water and shade.

“There’s more homeless individuals who die during hot months than there are during cold months,” she said.

State Homelessness Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser said when lawmakers first discussed a code blue bill, they wanted to address a code red as well, but the group decided to implement the former and get it operational first.

Now that the first code blue season has come and gone and it’s well into the heat of the summer, Niederhauser said they’re now organizing a meeting to bring in stakeholders like counties, cities, legislators, and providers.

“We’re wanting to look at the risks to human life and make sure we’re addressing them in a proactive way,” he said.

Code blue focuses on overnight services, and code red would target daytime temperatures and services.

A code red law, for example, might mandate county cooling centers or require passing out water if temps rise beyond a certain degree threshold.

“Each county would have to evaluate their current response for hot weather, and then modify it accordingly,” Niederhauser said.

He pointed out efforts already made that he said are helping in the heat, including the extension of 350 overflow shelter beds that were meant to be temporary over the winter.

They are still available now as a place to cool down.

“The purpose has been we don’t want them sleeping on the streets at night,” Niederhauser said, “But the benefit has been is that they have a place to go in the day when it’s extremely hot.”

Niederhauser said they would need to find a legislative sponsor for a code red bill, and that a couple of lawmakers seem interested.

“If we can bring the stakeholders together and there’s some agreement on that, I think we can expect to see legislation,” he said.

In Washington County, Hollowell described how an emergency response takes effect at 112 degrees Fahrenheit. She said law enforcement and other service providers will help them carry and hand out extra water, as well as cards that direct people to Switchpoint.

She explained that law enforcement officers will offer to give people rides to Switchpoint as well.

However, not all areas offer emergency heat resources.

“I look at Moab, who doesn’t have a homeless shelter right now, and they can get extremely hot during the summer months,” Hollowell said. “And it would allow them, if there was a legislated code red, to actually put in a cooling tent.”

Hollowell hopes, if a code red comes to be, that counties impacted by triple-digit heat can get access to funds for those heat-related services.

“It has to be enough that it helps those smaller, local jurisdictions be able to have some emergency services, maybe set up for either tents or cooling stations, extra water, extra toilets, and let people congregate to cool down,” she said.

Hollowell said she wants to be part of code red discussions as they move forward.

“We want to be able to be able to share what we’ve already learned, from the last 10 years of operating during those summer months, as well as year-round,” she said. “But certainly to say, this is what we’ve seen, and this is the extra help that our families and individuals experiencing homelessness need during a really hot spell.”