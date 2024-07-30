2024 Paris Olympic coverage
U.S. Women Fall In Rugby Sevens Semifinal, Will Play For Bronze

Jul 30, 2024, 7:59 AM

PARIS, France – The U.S. scored first, but defending gold medalist New Zealand was the better team in a 24-12 United States loss. The U.S. will play in the bronze medal match later this morning.

The U.S. faced New Zealand in the Paris 2024 Olympics rugby sevens semifinals.

RELATED: Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Defeats Britain In Quarter-Finals

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti started the match. Salt Lake native and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick entered during the break.

First Half

Following a midfield scrum, Alev Kelter powered through the New Zealand defense for a try. The U.S. led 5-0 after missing the conversion.

New Zealand responded with its first try two minutes later. Stacey Waaka sprinted past everybody to give her team a 7-5 lead following the conversion.

RELATED: Girl Power On Display For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

New Zealand tried to tack on a second try before the break but was turned away by the United States defense.

Second Half

New Zealand struck quickly out of halftime, spreading the defense before breaking through for its second try. A missed conversion made it 12-5.

The deficit grew to 14 when New Zealand again broke the line for a try. New Zealand led 19-5 with less than three minutes remaining.

RELATED: Who Is Chasing Gold With Jimmer Fredette?

A fourth unanswered New Zealand try put the match out of reach for the U.S. Despite missing the conversion, New Zealand led 24-5.

The U.S. added a long try late but fell 24-12.

New Zealand advances to the gold medal match. The U.S. plays later today for the bronze medal.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

BYU, Utah, Utah State Represented On Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The nation's top defensive player award features a trio of local players.

3 minutes ago

Simone Biles Has Redefined Her Sport — And Its Vocabulary

It is not enough — it has never been enough — for Simone Biles to do gymnastics. The 27-year-old American star has been intent on pushing the sport in new directions.

10 minutes ago

U.S. Men’s Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals With Thrashing Of Guinea

Two goals from Kevin Paredes and a clean sheet from Patrick Schulte led the U.S. to a 3-0 win over Guinea.

28 minutes ago

Team USA Earn ‘Redemption’ By Powering To Olympic Gold In Women’s Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena on Tuesday night.

40 minutes ago

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned certain defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try.

2 hours ago

Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

The first 3x3 women's basketball game in Team Canada history turned into no contest as the Canadians handed Australia a 22-14 loss. 

3 hours ago

U.S. Women Fall In Rugby Sevens Semifinal, Will Play For Bronze