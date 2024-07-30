U.S. Women Fall In Rugby Sevens Semifinal, Will Play For Bronze

PARIS, France – The U.S. scored first, but defending gold medalist New Zealand was the better team in a 24-12 United States loss. The U.S. will play in the bronze medal match later this morning.

The U.S. faced New Zealand in the Paris 2024 Olympics rugby sevens semifinals.

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti started the match. Salt Lake native and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick entered during the break.

First Half

Following a midfield scrum, Alev Kelter powered through the New Zealand defense for a try. The U.S. led 5-0 after missing the conversion.

New Zealand responded with its first try two minutes later. Stacey Waaka sprinted past everybody to give her team a 7-5 lead following the conversion.

New Zealand tried to tack on a second try before the break but was turned away by the United States defense.

Second Half

New Zealand struck quickly out of halftime, spreading the defense before breaking through for its second try. A missed conversion made it 12-5.

The deficit grew to 14 when New Zealand again broke the line for a try. New Zealand led 19-5 with less than three minutes remaining.

A fourth unanswered New Zealand try put the match out of reach for the U.S. Despite missing the conversion, New Zealand led 24-5.

The U.S. added a long try late but fell 24-12.

New Zealand advances to the gold medal match. The U.S. plays later today for the bronze medal.

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11.

