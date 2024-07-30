Ken Schmidt, Former BYU Defensive Coordinator, Dies At 82

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU football defensive coordinator Ken Schmidt has died.

Schmidt passed away on July 29, 2024. He was 82 years old.

Another BYU legend has passed.

Ken Schmidt was a defensive mastermind. He recruited me, coached me, chewed me and most recently hugged me the last we spoke.

Ken could tear you to shreds then make you feel like a world hero with a glance. I respected him.

Schmidt’s obituary read, “As he enters a fuller and more joyful existence, he will be remembered and loved here on earth by many family and friends, including five children, 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.”

Schmidt was an assistant coach in the BYU football program for 21 years. The Murray, Utah native joined LaVell Edwards’ staff in 1982 as a linebackers coach.

Ken Schmidt coached at BYU from 1982-2002

Schmidt emerged as BYU’s defensive coordinator during the 1990 season when former coordinator Dick Felt went through open-heart surgery. During that stretch of games to open the 1990 season, one of Schmidt’s games where he called BYU’s defense was the historic win over No. 1 Miami.

BYU’s defense held the high-powered Hurricanes to only 395 yards of offense as BYU went on to pull off the 28-21 upset. A win that remains arguably the greatest victory in program history.

Schmidt was then promoted to defensive coordinator full-time during the 1991 season. He held the title of defensive coordinator on BYU’s staff for 12 seasons.

Schmidt retired from coaching after the 2002 season under then-head coach Gary Crowton.

During Schmidt’s time on BYU’s coaching staff, the Cougars reached 17 bowl games. He coached 14 NFL players during his career at BYU.

Schmidt coached BYU’s 1996 defense that reached the program’s lone New Year’s Day bowl game appearance (Cotton Bowl) and finished with a 14-1 record and No. 5 ranking.

Former head coach at Ricks College and Skyline High School

Before coaching at BYU, Schmidt was a head coach at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, from 1980-1981 and at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City from 1968-1979. Schmidt’s coaching career began as an assistant coach at Granger High School in West Valley City.

Schmidt totaled 45 years in coaching.

Before becoming a coach, Schmidt was a player at the University of Utah. He was a starting center for the Utes.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Schmidt married his wife Yvonne Youngberg in 1964. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City temple.

According to Schmidt’s obituary, Schmidt is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his sons Ryan (MaryLyn) Schmidt and Craig (Kaisa) Schmidt; his daughter Shauna (Joe) Evans; his son Jason Schmidt; and his son Chad (Kendra) Schmidt.

