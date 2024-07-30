2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

Jul 30, 2024, 10:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – The first 3×3 women’s basketball game in Team Canada history turned into no contest as the Canadians handed Australia a 22-14 loss.

The former University of Utah women’s basketball student-athletes Paige Crozon and Michelle Plouffe play for Team Canada. The Canadian women’s 3×3 team is coached by former Utah women’s basketball player Kim Gaucher.

The Plouffe sisters combined for 18 points, led by Katherine’s 10. Michelle was 4-6 inside the arc and 2-8 from deep for eight points. Crozon finished with four points and four rebounds in the win.

Recap

The Canadians built an early lead thanks to the teamwork shown by sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouff working an excellent two-person game. Katherine knocked down an early two for the first Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball points.

Australia didn’t have an answer as Canada rained shots from deep and got to the basket at will. Canada led 9-1 less than four minutes in.

A hoop and a foul sent Crozon to the free throw line, with her team leading big. After hitting the free throw, the Canadians led 14-2.

The Aussies continued fighting, cutting the deficit to seven after a three-point play with 3:40 left.

Canada stemmed the tide, responding with three straight points from Michelle Plouffe to make it 19-9.

Katherine Plouffe hit the Canadian’s third shot from behind the arc to clinch the 22-14 win.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Earn ‘Redemption’ By Powering To Olympic Gold In Women’s Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena on Tuesday night.

17 minutes ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned certain defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ken Schmidt, Former BYU Defensive Coordinator, Dies At 82

Former BYU football defensive coordinator Ken Schmidt has passed away.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Men’s Olympic Triathlon Postponed Over Seine Water Quality Concerns

Concerns about water quality in the Seine River led Paris Olympics organizers to postpone the men's triathlon Tuesday

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Women Could Win First Rugby Medal In 100 Years

The women of Team USA are guaranteed to play for a medal Tuesday after defeating Great Britain Monday night in the quarterfinals of Rugby Sevens.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Simone Biles To Compete In All Four Events At Olympic Team Finals Despite Calf Injury

American gymnastics star Simone Biles is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night's Olympic team finals.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win