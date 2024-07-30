Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

PARIS, France – The first 3×3 women’s basketball game in Team Canada history turned into no contest as the Canadians handed Australia a 22-14 loss.

The former University of Utah women’s basketball student-athletes Paige Crozon and Michelle Plouffe play for Team Canada. The Canadian women’s 3×3 team is coached by former Utah women’s basketball player Kim Gaucher.

The Plouffe sisters combined for 18 points, led by Katherine’s 10. Michelle was 4-6 inside the arc and 2-8 from deep for eight points. Crozon finished with four points and four rebounds in the win.

Recap

The Canadians built an early lead thanks to the teamwork shown by sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouff working an excellent two-person game. Katherine knocked down an early two for the first Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball points.

The Canadian women play their first game of 3X3 Basketball at #Paris2024 Watch LIVE now ⬇️https://t.co/iDjTvgPvRW pic.twitter.com/IasOdeLTnb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Australia didn’t have an answer as Canada rained shots from deep and got to the basket at will. Canada led 9-1 less than four minutes in.

A hoop and a foul sent Crozon to the free throw line, with her team leading big. After hitting the free throw, the Canadians led 14-2.

The Aussies continued fighting, cutting the deficit to seven after a three-point play with 3:40 left.

PAIGE CROZON. AND ONE. 😤 The Humboldt, Sask. product with the hoop and the harm to extend the Canadian lead in their Olympic opener. 🇨🇦 15 🇦🇺 2 | 4:43#Paris2024 #3x3WNT — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) July 30, 2024

Canada stemmed the tide, responding with three straight points from Michelle Plouffe to make it 19-9.

Katherine Plouffe hit the Canadian’s third shot from behind the arc to clinch the 22-14 win.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24