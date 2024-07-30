2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Amazon is responsible for hazardous items sold by third-party sellers, US agency says

Jul 30, 2024, 11:25 AM

Amazon is among the companies the FCC says it is investigating for the sale of illegal GPS jamming ...

Amazon is among the companies the FCC says it is investigating for the sale of illegal GPS jamming devices. (Mike Segar/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Mike Segar/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HALELUYA HADERO, AP BUSINESS WRITER


Amazon is responsible under federal safety law for hazardous products sold on its platform by third-party sellers and shipped by the company, a U.S. government agency ordered Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it determined that the e-commerce company was a “distributor” of faulty items sold on its site and packed and shipped through its fulfillment service.

That means the company is on the hook, legally, for the recalls of more than 400,000 products, including hairdryers and defective carbon monoxide detectors, the agency said. It ordered Amazon to come up with a system for notifying customers who purchased faulty items and to remove the products from circulation by offering incentives for their return or destruction.

Overall, Amazon accounts for roughly 40% of e-commerce sales in the U.S., according to the market research firm Emarketer. The company sells many items directly to consumers and also partners with nearly 2 million third-party sellers, who drive the majority of the sales on the platform.

The online retailer has fought the “distributor” label since 2021, when the Consumer Product Safety Commission filed an administrative complaint against the company for distributing hazardous items.

Amazon argued before an administrative law judge and the five-person commission that it shouldn’t be classified as a distributor under the Consumer Product Safety Act. The commission said the judge rejected the company’s argument, and Tuesday’s order was an affirmation of that decision.

According to the commission, Amazon failed to notify consumers about hazardous items and “did not take adequate steps to encourage” customers to return or destroy them, leaving them at risk of injury.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Job seekers attend the South Florida Job Fair on June 26 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joe Raedle, Getty Im...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

The number of available jobs in the US is shrinking

Job opportunities are slowly disappearing in the US, and hiring has screeched to its slowest pace in a decade (aside from the pandemic plunge). That’s making more workers hold tight to the job they’ve already got.

32 minutes ago

two men sit at a table and talk...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

AI Revolution: Can AI provide you sound financial planning?

Financial advisors are all about helping you plan your financial future and while going to artificial intelligence for financial planning help might save you money, can it really provide you with sound advice?

15 hours ago

FILE - A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Aug...

Pete Muntean, CNN

‘Biohazard’ prompts United Airlines flight diversion

A “biohazard” on a United Airlines flight is the latest midair incident to trigger an unplanned, early landing of a commercial plane Sunday.

21 hours ago

The vast majority of current renters in the US say they would like to buy a home – but can’t af...

Matt Egan, CNN

More than half of American renters who want to buy a home fear they’ll never afford one

The dream of homeownership feels out of reach for many American families.

23 hours ago

Outside of the Tri-City Exchange in North Ogden as the owner is seeking help from the public after ...

Andrew Adams

Tri-City Exchange seeks help after refrigerated trailer goes out

The founder of the Tri-City Exchange said Friday that his food pantry needed a new refrigerated trailer after a donated one broke down over Pioneer Day. 

4 days ago

FILE - An NBA logo is seen at center court prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles ...

Joe Reedy, AP Sports Writer

Warner Bros. Discovery sues NBA for not accepting its matching offer

Warner Bros. Discovery has sued the NBA after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its upcoming 11-year media rights deal.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Amazon is responsible for hazardous items sold by third-party sellers, US agency says