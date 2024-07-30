Police arrest man suspected of beating up a gas station employee with brass knuckles

WEST VALLEY CITY — A gas station employee was reportedly punched multiple times and strangled by a man armed with brass knuckles, police say.

Henry Senio Moors, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for misdemeanor charges of use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and a felony charge of aggravated assault, according to the police affidavit.

On Monday night, West Valley City police officers were dispatched to the Chevron gas station on 3493 S. 7200 West due to a report of an employee being assaulted with a weapon.

According to the affidavit, Moors accused the victim of “making up a rumor about an affair to his wife when she stopped into the gas station two days prior.” The victim told police that Moors assaulted him while on his smoke break in the parking lot.

The affidavit reported that Moors used his fists and brass knuckles to punch the victim in the head and jaw about 10 times. Moor also reportedly used his shirt to strangle the victim.

According to the affidavit, Moors left the victim on the parking lot and fled before police arrived. Police searched for Moor and found him hiding from officers.

Moor reportedly told police that he tried to confront the victim two days ago and noticed the employee was outside and began to attack him.

According to the affidavit, Moor has a conviction history of felonies and is known to flee from officers.