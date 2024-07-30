2024 Paris Olympic coverage
NATIONAL NEWS

‘Darth Vader’ home with complex legal history back on the market for $3.75 million

Jul 30, 2024, 12:53 PM

BY SHANNON RYAN, KTRK VIA CNN


WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — West University Place’s famous “Darth Vader” home is back on the market for $3.75 million.

Events at the house have been the center of an ongoing lawsuit between the City of West University Place and DV1, a limited liability company in possession of the home.

Legal documents name Brent Franklin, who calls himself the “Real Million Dollar Closer” on Instagram, as a representative of the LLC and at least once a tenant of the home.

Court documents show online advertisements, some pulled from Franklin’s own Instagram page, for events at the home. The city claimed the events violated its zoning rules, mostly pertaining to zoning and parking.

Amid a dispute over a May 2023 event advertised to entrepreneurs, Franklin told the city he had held a house party free of charge.

The city, however, submitted evidence indicating tickets were sold for $100.

The city called on Franklin to cease and desist events, but social media posts show he and his peers went on to advertise for another one in September.

Records show that the LLC and Franklin, whose Instagram bio states he helps “high net worth individuals grow their money through both real estate and oil & gas investing while offsetting tax liabilities,” were also sued for tax delinquency in 2022. Documents indicate he had yet to pay nearly a quarter of the property taxes.

The taxes were paid in 2023, and the case was dismissed.

