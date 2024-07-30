2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

Jul 30, 2024

...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN PREECE, KSL SPORTS


PARIS, France – Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned inevitable defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try. Sedrick powered through an Australian defender and saw only green grass between her and the try zone. The U.S. claims the bronze with a 14-12 score.

It is the first women’s rugby sevens Olympic medal in U.S. history.

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick came off the bench midway through the second half.

First Half

The Aussies struck first, slicing through the United States defense for a try from Maddison Levi. It was the 13th try of the 2024 Paris Olympics for Levi. Australia led 7-0 after the conversion.

Two minutes later, Teagan Levi received a yellow card. The card allowed the U.S. to enjoy a player advantage for two minutes.

The United States made a valiant effort to get on the scoreboard with two minutes left in the half, but Australia’s defense made a try-saving tackle at the goal line. Moments later, Alev Kelter split two defenders for a late try. The conversion tied the match at seven.

Second Half

Australia had a chance to take a lead with a try early in the half, but a dropped pass at the goal line handed the ball back to Team U.S.A.

Australia finally broke the scoring drought when Levi went on a quick restart. One pass led to the second try of the match and a 12-7 Australia lead.

With their backs against the wall and the clock winding down, Alex Sedrick ran over a defender on a match-winning try run. The try and conversion clinched the bronze medal for the U.S. with a 14-12 win.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

