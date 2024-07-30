Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

PARIS, France – Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned inevitable defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try. Sedrick powered through an Australian defender and saw only green grass between her and the try zone. The U.S. claims the bronze with a 14-12 score.

It is the first women’s rugby sevens Olympic medal in U.S. history.

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick came off the bench midway through the second half.

First Half

The Aussies struck first, slicing through the United States defense for a try from Maddison Levi. It was the 13th try of the 2024 Paris Olympics for Levi. Australia led 7-0 after the conversion.

Two minutes later, Teagan Levi received a yellow card. The card allowed the U.S. to enjoy a player advantage for two minutes.

The United States made a valiant effort to get on the scoreboard with two minutes left in the half, but Australia’s defense made a try-saving tackle at the goal line. Moments later, Alev Kelter split two defenders for a late try. The conversion tied the match at seven.

Second Half

Australia had a chance to take a lead with a try early in the half, but a dropped pass at the goal line handed the ball back to Team U.S.A.

Australia finally broke the scoring drought when Levi went on a quick restart. One pass led to the second try of the match and a 12-7 Australia lead.

With their backs against the wall and the clock winding down, Alex Sedrick ran over a defender on a match-winning try run. The try and conversion clinched the bronze medal for the U.S. with a 14-12 win.

