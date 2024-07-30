2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Police: Car that ran stop sign hits Ogden patrol car, causing it to hit a nearby building

Jul 30, 2024, 12:47 PM

An Ogden police patrol car that hit a building after a driver allegedly hit it July 30, 2024....

An Ogden police patrol car that hit a building after a driver allegedly hit it July 30, 2024. (Courtesy Mary Khalaf)

(Courtesy Mary Khalaf)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — An Ogden police patrol car was spun out of control and crashed into a building Monday morning after a driver allegedly hit it while ignoring a stop sign.

According to the Ogden Police Department, a passenger car went through a stop sign at the intersection of 2100 Monroe Blvd without stopping and struck the side of Ogden’s officer car. The crash caused the patrol car to spin off the road and hit a nearby building, police say.


“There were multiple witnesses, and the driver of the passenger vehicle (a male in his early 50s) admitted to driving through the stop sign without stopping. The male was sighted for a stop sign violation,” the police Facebook post stated.

Police said both drivers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

A member of Ogden Fire attending to the interior damage of the crash. (Courtesy Mary Khalaf) An Ogden police patrol car that hit a building after a driver allegedly hit it. (Courtesy Mary Khalaf) An Ogden police patrol car that hit a building after a driver allegedly hit it. (Courtesy Mary Khalaf) The damage of the crash on the outside of the building. (Courtesy Mary Khalaf)

 

