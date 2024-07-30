DWR euthanizes bear in American Fork Canyon, citing safety policy

AMERICAN FORK — After a black bear was reported near several campgrounds and subsequently tracked in American Fork Canyon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed Tuesday the bear was captured and euthanized.

The DWR said the first sighting of the bear was reported on July 18. The bear, a 5-year-old male, had a radio collar that helped DWR officers track its movement. The bear had visited several campgrounds including Granite Flats, Timpooneke, Salamander Flat, Altamont campgrounds and the Silver Lake area.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the campgrounds as the bear was tracked, and officers placed several traps. The bear fell into one of them, a “walk-in culvert live trap,” Saturday at the Timpooneke Campground.

“The bear showed little to no fear of humans and had bluff-charged officers earlier in the week,” the DWR said. “The bear had become habituated to seeking food in campgrounds which can create a dangerous situation that would not be solved by simply relocating the bear.”

The DWR said its policy required the bear therefore be euthanized.

“Our staff got into the wildlife profession because we love wildlife. We enjoy managing and protecting animals so Utahns can get outdoors and enjoy them,” the DWR said. “Having to euthanize an animal — because someone didn’t do something as simple as keeping their campsite clean and storing food in a secure area — is really hard.”

Unclean campsites can create a dangerous situation for both the bear and people who visit the area, the DWR said. Best practices include storing any food, snacks and scented items where bears cannot reach them, like a locked trailer or trunk. It also said to thoroughly clean cooking areas and never to dump cooking grease on the ground.

The DWR was in search of a second bear in Utah that had been similarly visiting campgrounds in Kamas. Faith Jolley confirmed it had not yet been captured as of Tuesday.