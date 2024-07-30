2024 Paris Olympic coverage
COURTS & LEGAL

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by attorneys of Taberon Honie

Jul 30, 2024, 1:14 PM

Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on following the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Tue...

Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on following the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer, AP photo, Pool)

(Rick Bowmer, AP photo, Pool)

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the attorneys of Taberon Honie, a man who is facing execution on Aug. 8.

The lawsuit regarded the drugs that would be used in Honie’s execution.

The judge ruled that Honie’s attorneys were unable to prove the drugs amounted to cruel or unusual punishment. They are used by other states.

The Department of Corrections opted for the drugs after Honie’s defense sued over a previous plan. They had deemed the three-drug cocktail as ‘experimental.’

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by attorneys of Taberon Honie