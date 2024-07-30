Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by attorneys of Taberon Honie

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the attorneys of Taberon Honie, a man who is facing execution on Aug. 8.

The lawsuit regarded the drugs that would be used in Honie’s execution.

The judge ruled that Honie’s attorneys were unable to prove the drugs amounted to cruel or unusual punishment. They are used by other states.

The Department of Corrections opted for the drugs after Honie’s defense sued over a previous plan. They had deemed the three-drug cocktail as ‘experimental.’

