West Nile virus detected in Draper, Riverton, Box Elder County mosquitoes

Jul 30, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


DRAPER — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Draper, Riverton and Box Elder County.

“It is recommended that residents take extra precautions when outdoors during morning and evening times,” the city of Draper said. “Use insect repellent, and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.”

The Salt Lake Valley Mosquito Abatement District detected the virus in Draper and Riverton. The virus was found near the FrontRunner station near Vista Station Boulevard, but the city said the detection merits awareness throughout the city.

The river basin and the Vista Station business complex will be fogged Tuesday evening to potentially kill the mosquitoes, the city said. There are no plans to fog any residential areas.

The Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District reported that three mosquito pools tested positive for the virus. The district found the mosquitoes at the Calls Fort Cemetery, 6800 W. 6800 North, and 800 North and Interstate 15.

The Box Elder district said it’s highly likely that the virus is present throughout the county and is also asking residents to be prepared with long-sleeved shirts and pants and to use mosquito repellent.

