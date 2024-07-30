2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected in Draper, Riverton mosquitoes

Jul 30, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ...

FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months...the first time there's been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday, June 26, 2023, by the CDC. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)

(James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

DRAPER — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Draper and Riverton.

“It is recommended that residents take extra precautions when outdoors during morning and evening times,” the city of Draper said. “Use inect repellent, and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.”

The Salt Lake Valley Mosquito Abatement District detected the virus in Draper and Riverton. The virus was found near the FrontRunner station near Vista Station Boulevard, but the city said the detection merits awareness throughout the city.

The river basin and the Vista Station business complex will be fogged to potentially kill mosquitos, the city said. There are no plans to fog any residential areas.

