West Nile virus detected in Draper, Riverton mosquitoes

DRAPER — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Draper and Riverton.

“It is recommended that residents take extra precautions when outdoors during morning and evening times,” the city of Draper said. “Use inect repellent, and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.”

The Salt Lake Valley Mosquito Abatement District detected the virus in Draper and Riverton. The virus was found near the FrontRunner station near Vista Station Boulevard, but the city said the detection merits awareness throughout the city.

The river basin and the Vista Station business complex will be fogged to potentially kill mosquitos, the city said. There are no plans to fog any residential areas.