2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

U.S. Men’s Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals With Thrashing Of Guinea

Jul 30, 2024, 1:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – Two goals from Kevin Paredes and a clean sheet from Patrick Schulte led the U.S. to a 3-0 win over Guinea. Team U.S.A. advances to the men’s soccer quarterfinals against Morocco with the win.

The U.S. faced Guinea in the final match of group play on Tuesday, July 30.

RELATED: U.S. Men’s Soccer Takes Out Frustration On Helpless New Zealand

Eden, Utah native Taylor Booth entered the match in the 65th minute with his team-leading by two goals.

First Half

Djordje Mihailovic found the back of the net once again as the U.S. played in front for a second straight game. Mihailovic blasted a free kick into the top left corner to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

Ryan Smith: Utah ‘Not Going To Be Known As A Small Market’

Not satisfied, the U.S. tallied a second goal in the 31st minute when Kevin Paredes and Paxten Aaronson connected. Aaronson found Paredes with a cross and the 21-year-old Paredes for a goal.

The U.S. controlled the first half despite only possessing the ball 40.8 percent of the game. The United States attempted ten shots with seven on frame. Guinea attempted seven shots with just two on goal.

Both teams received a first-half yellow card.

Second Half

Paredes’ second goal of the match was the only genuine scoring chance for the U.S. in the final 45 minutes. Paredes took a 75th-minute pass from Jack McGlynn in the box and dribbled to his left before blasting a shot past the Guinea keeper.

RELATED: Alex Sedrick Steamrolls Australia To Win Bronze Medal For U.S.A. Rugby Sevens

United States keeper Patrick Schulte made a late, leaping save to maintain his first clean sheet of the 2024 Olympics.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events acrosover, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Earn ‘Redemption’ By Powering To Olympic Gold In Women’s Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena on Tuesday night.

26 minutes ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned certain defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

The first 3x3 women's basketball game in Team Canada history turned into no contest as the Canadians handed Australia a 22-14 loss. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ken Schmidt, Former BYU Defensive Coordinator, Dies At 82

Former BYU football defensive coordinator Ken Schmidt has passed away.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Men’s Olympic Triathlon Postponed Over Seine Water Quality Concerns

Concerns about water quality in the Seine River led Paris Olympics organizers to postpone the men's triathlon Tuesday

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Women Could Win First Rugby Medal In 100 Years

The women of Team USA are guaranteed to play for a medal Tuesday after defeating Great Britain Monday night in the quarterfinals of Rugby Sevens.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

U.S. Men’s Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals With Thrashing Of Guinea