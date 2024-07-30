U.S. Men’s Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals With Thrashing Of Guinea

PARIS, France – Two goals from Kevin Paredes and a clean sheet from Patrick Schulte led the U.S. to a 3-0 win over Guinea. Team U.S.A. advances to the men’s soccer quarterfinals against Morocco with the win.

The U.S. faced Guinea in the final match of group play on Tuesday, July 30.

Eden, Utah native Taylor Booth entered the match in the 65th minute with his team-leading by two goals.

First Half

Djordje Mihailovic found the back of the net once again as the U.S. played in front for a second straight game. Mihailovic blasted a free kick into the top left corner to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

Not satisfied, the U.S. tallied a second goal in the 31st minute when Kevin Paredes and Paxten Aaronson connected. Aaronson found Paredes with a cross and the 21-year-old Paredes for a goal.

The U.S. controlled the first half despite only possessing the ball 40.8 percent of the game. The United States attempted ten shots with seven on frame. Guinea attempted seven shots with just two on goal.

Both teams received a first-half yellow card.

Second Half

Paredes’ second goal of the match was the only genuine scoring chance for the U.S. in the final 45 minutes. Paredes took a 75th-minute pass from Jack McGlynn in the box and dribbled to his left before blasting a shot past the Guinea keeper.

KEVIN PAREDES SCORES HIS SECOND TO MAKE IT 3-0 FOR THE U.S. WHAT A GOAL! 🇺🇸🔥 (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/KeqIwdZP1Y — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 30, 2024

United States keeper Patrick Schulte made a late, leaping save to maintain his first clean sheet of the 2024 Olympics.

