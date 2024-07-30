Man accused of trying to hit officer with is car, arrested later after claiming his car was stolen

SANDY — A man suspected of trying to hit a police officer with his car and fleeing from police was arrested after he filed a false report claiming his vehicle was stolen, police say.

Oliver Emery Whittle, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, failing to stop or respond at the command of police, and misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, interfering with a police officer, and filing a false report, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, a Sandy police officer reported finding four men with a blue Honda Accord and another car illegally parked in the Lone Peak Park parking lot when it was closed to the public.

According to the affidavit, the officer approached the two cars with their emergency lights on due to the parking violation.

“I observed the occupants in the Honda began making furtive movements by reaching around inside the vehicle for unknown objects,” the affidavit stated. “I observed the passenger turn around and began to look at me while I was walking up to the car.”

The affidavit states that the driver of the Honda, Whittle, turned on the car, and the officer began “yelling” at him to turn it off while “pounding on the back window.”

“Standing no more than a few inches away from the vehicle, I watched Whittle turn his vehicle left towards me as if it was attempting to strike me,” the affidavit reported. The officer stated that Whittle was able to drive away without turning towards him but chose not to.

According to the affidavit, Whittle drove away at a “high rate of speed” and turned southbound on 700 East. The officer returned to their car, spoke to other officers about where Whittle was last seen, and attempted to locate him.

After losing track of Whittle, the officer reported they returned to the park to speak to the other car. As the officer approached the park in their car, they spotted the blue Honda back on 700 East.

“Whittle then approached construction workers at 700 E and 9800 S who had northbound 700 E closed. I then watched Whittle turn onto Tulip Dr,” the affidavit stated.

The officer reported following the Honda, parked outside of a house, and turned off its lights. The officer approached the Honda and turned on their lights. The Honda quickly pulled out and began to flee again.

According to the affidavit, the officer began to chase the Honda going about 45 to 55 mph. When the Honda approached 1300 E Sego Lily Drive, it turned quickly and attempted to go southbound.

“However, due to the poor traction of his Honda, Whittle was unable to negotiate the right-hand turn, which caused (him) to pop up onto the curb and into the grass on the northbound side of the road and then travel wrong way,” the affidavit stated.

The officer determined that Whittle was driving recklessly and ended the chase. The officer believed Whittle was driving about 70 to 80 mph before losing sight of the Honda.

According to the affidavit, the officer believed Whittle blew out the Honda’s driver-side car tires as they saw “debris fly off his car, followed by sparks from the tires.” The officer began to follow the scratch marks left on the road.

While tracking Whittle, police dispatch received a call from the construction workers near 700 E. 9800 South, reporting that Whittle “flew passed him and went into a residential neighborhood in the area,” the affidavit stated.

The officer reported finding the Honda abandoned on 470 E. 9920 South. In the car, the officer found Whittle’s driver’s license and believed he was the driver.

According to the affidavit, several police agencies attempted to find Whittle and the other unidentified passenger but were unable to. Unified police officers went to the registered owner of the Honda, but they said they sold the car and no longer owned it. Officers reportedly tried to locate Whittle but did not find him.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., two other Sandy police officers were contacted by Whittle, who claimed his car was stolen. Officers reported finding Whittle two streets from where the Honda was found abandoned.

According to the affidavit, the two officers knew that Whittle was wanted and had him fill out a voluntary statement and an affidavit of theft of the vehicle. The officers then took Whittle into custody, and in a post-Miranda interview, he admitted to fleeing from police and filing a false police report.

The affidavit stated that Whittle also had a $250 speeding warrant for him.