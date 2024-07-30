2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Simone Biles Has Redefined Her Sport — And Its Vocabulary

Jul 30, 2024, 1:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS (AP) — It is not enough — it has never been enough — for Simone Biles to do gymnastics.

The 27-year-old American star has been intent almost from the start on pushing the sport in new directions by doing things that have never been done before. That could continue this week when she tries for her eighth Olympic medal in Paris.

Five elements currently bear her name in the Code of Points after she successfully completed them in an international competition: two on vault, two on floor exercise and one on balance beam.

RELATED: Team USA Earn ‘Redemption’ By Powering To Olympic Gold In Women’s Gymnastics

There’s a chance Biles could add a sixth if she tries the original skill — this one on uneven bars — she submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation before the Olympics. Biles did not attempt it during qualifying on Sunday or during the team final Tuesday. She could still attempt it during the all-around final Thursday.

A quick primer on what you could see.

Biles I (Floor exercise version)

She was just a teenager and recently minted national champion when Biles performed a tumbling pass at the 2013 world championships that she completes by doing a double layout with a half-twist at the end.

The move looks dangerous — Biles is essentially flying blind — but she and former coach Aimee Boorman came up with it because it was less taxing on her legs.

“It was almost kind of necessity is the mother of invention,” Boorman told The Associated Press in 2015. “Her calf was hurting. She had bone spurs in her ankles and she’s really good at floor with landings.”

Biles II (floor exercise version)

Biles returned to the sport in 2018 following a two-year layoff after winning the all-around at the 2016 Olympics.

Not content to merely repeat herself, Biles began working on a triple-twisting, double flip that is now known simply as ” the triple-double.” She unveiled it while winning the 2019 U.S.

Championships then did it again at the world championships a few months later when she won the fifth of her record six world all-around titles.

“I wanted to see how it looked,” she explained afterward.

Biles I (vault version)

As with a lot of gymnastics elements, Biles took a Cheng vault and added another layer of difficulty — this one an extra half twist on a vault originally done by China’s Cheng Fei.

The vault requires Biles to do a round-off onto the vault, then a half-twist onto the table before doing two full twists. It entered the Code after she made it part of her routine at the 2018 world championships.

“I’m embarrassed to do floor and vault after something like that,” U.S. men’s gymnast Yul Moldauer said in 2018. “You see Simone do that and she’s smiling the whole time. How does she do that?”

Biles II (vault version)

This may be the most dazzling, most daring one of them all.

The Yurchenko double pike had never been completed by a woman in competition, and few men have even tried. She began tinkering with it in 2021, but it’s in the last year that it has morphed into perhaps the most show-stopping thing done in the sport.

The vault asks Biles to do a round-off back handspring onto the table, then two backward flips in pike position with her hands essentially clasped to her knees. She does it with so much power, she can sometimes overcook it. At the U.S. Olympic trials last month, it drew a standing ovation.

“No, it’s not normal,” longtime coach Laurent Landi said after she drilled it at the 2023 U.S. Championships. “She’s not normal.”

Biles I (balance beam version)

For all of her explosive tumbling, Biles is a wonder on balance beam, too, where she can make doing intricate moves on a four-inch-wide piece of wood seem almost casual.

The same year she debuted the triple-double on floor, she added a double-twisting, double-tucked dismount off the beam. She stuck it at the 2019 world championships, though she has since taken it out of her repetoire.

What does the new uneven bars skill look like?

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X ahead of the Games.

Bars is considered the weakest of Biles’ events in the sense that just one of her 38 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars. The Americans even considered having Biles sit out bars during the team finals. She did bars in the team final but didn’t try the skill. She didn’t need it as Team USA told gold easily.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah, Utah State Represented On Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The nation's top defensive player award features a trio of local players.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Men’s Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals With Thrashing Of Guinea

Two goals from Kevin Paredes and a clean sheet from Patrick Schulte led the U.S. to a 3-0 win over Guinea.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Earn ‘Redemption’ By Powering To Olympic Gold In Women’s Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena on Tuesday night.

40 minutes ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Alex Sedrick steamrolls Australia to win bronze for USA rugby sevens

Salt Lake native Alex Sedrick turned certain defeat into a victory celebration as she sprinted the length of the field for a bronze medal-winning try.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Utes Lead Canadian Women’s Basketball 3×3 In Historic Win

The first 3x3 women's basketball game in Team Canada history turned into no contest as the Canadians handed Australia a 22-14 loss. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ken Schmidt, Former BYU Defensive Coordinator, Dies At 82

Former BYU football defensive coordinator Ken Schmidt has passed away.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Simone Biles Has Redefined Her Sport — And Its Vocabulary