BYU, Utah, Utah State Represented On Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the thick of college football watch list season. The latest watch list has representation from all three FBS programs in the state of Utah.

Nagurski Trophy is awarded to college football’s most outstanding player. On the preseason watch list, a total of 75 players made the list, with three coming from programs here in the Beehive State.

The three players are Tyler Batty from BYU, Utah’s Junior Tafuna, and Utah State safety Ike Larsen.

Since the Bronko Nagurski Trophy was introduced in 1993, no player from a school in Utah has won the award.

Tyler Batty | BYU Defensive End

Tyler Batty enters his COVID senior season at BYU. The former Payson, Utah native opted to play one more season at BYU. Entering the 2024 campaign, Batty is BYU’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Last season, Batty was a Second Team All-Big 12 pick with nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Junior Tafuna | Utah Defensive Tackle

Junior Tafuna was honored nationally today after being named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in FBS football with the Outland Trophy recognizing the best… pic.twitter.com/zvaWPTrR1T — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 30, 2024

Tafuna enters his senior season as a three-time all-conference performer at Utah. He’s started in 36 of his 38 game appearances.

Last season, Tafuna had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Ike Larsen | Utah State Safety

Utah State safety Ike Larsen is a do-it-all player on the backend of the Aggies defense. Last season, the homegrown Larsen had 103 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Junior Tafuna also named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Along with being named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, Tafuna was named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The Outland Trophy is awarded to college football’s top interior lineman.

Our 2024 preseason Watch List has arrived and features 75 of the nation’s best interior linemen vying for the 79th annual award presented by @TheFWAA. https://t.co/ZsbHPjiTHZ pic.twitter.com/mMJB7I91P7 — Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) July 30, 2024

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

