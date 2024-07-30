Want to see bats in the wild? DWR offering two viewing events in August

SALT LAKE CITY — For some people, bats are a species they like to avoid.

However, if you have an interest in learning more about the species, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has two bat-viewing opportunities in August.

About the events

The first event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16 at the Alta Ski Area. It will be held in the Wildcat Base parking lot from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

“Attendees will hear an informative, outdoor presentation about bats. Then, they will go to the area where the netting survey will take place and will have a chance to see bats up close,” a DWR news release stated.

Those attending the event will be required to wear an N95 mask when in the presence of the bats to help reduce health concerns to the bats. To register in advance for the free event, click here.

The second event will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at Mammoth Cave from 7 to 10 p.m. It is roughly five miles northeast of Duck Creek Village.

Like the first event, those attending will be required to wear a mask in the presence of bats. To register in advance for the this event, which is also free, click here.

Those planning to attend either event should plan to bring a camp chair and a flashlight.

Bats in Utah

Eighteen confirmed bat species are found in the Beehive State, according to the release. They can be found throughout the state, and can be abundant wherever they can find food, shelter and water. The DWR said bats found within the state “feed almost exclusively on insects.”

A majority of the bat species can be found in southern Utah. As part of the viewing opportunities in August, DWR officials conduct surveys around the state to learn more about the species.

During the surveys, DWR officials place nets near watch to catch the bats to collect data. Once the data has been gathered, the bats are set free back into the wild.

“Bats are an incredibly important part of our ecosystem,” DWR Central Region Outreach Manager Scott Root said. “They are often misunderstood, and sometimes feared, when they don’t need to be. We are excited to provide more information about these unique animals and hopefully the chance to see them up close at two upcoming events being held around the state.”