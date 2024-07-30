60 in 60: #24 Utah State’s Rahsul Faison (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 24 is Utah State running back Rahsul Faison.

Faison is the 12th Aggie to make our list through 37 selections. The most recent picks from USU are No. 28 Micah Davis (WR), No. 32 Robert Briggs (RB), and No. 44 Blaine Spires (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Rahsul Faison

Faison is a senior running back from Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Coming out of high school, Faison was ranked as a two-star prospect and the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania. Following his senior season in 2018, he was named the MVP of the Erickson League and the New England Player of the Year.

After not playing in any games for Lackawanna College in 2020 and Marshall in 2021, Faison made his way to the Beehive State.

At Snow College in 2022, Faison recorded 88 carries for 355 yards and six touchdowns. His year with the Badgers led to some traction in the transfer portal which he used to sign with the Aggies.

In 2023, Faison played in all 13 games and posted 118 carries for 736 yards and five touchdowns.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

