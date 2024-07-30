2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmaker demands answers from DCFS, proposes new bill to help

Jul 30, 2024, 4:47 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — State lawmakers are joining a growing number of voices demanding answers from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services in the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

Representatives Christine Watkins, District 67, and Tyler Clancy, District 60, told KSL TV they will be questioning the Utah Division of Child and Family Services about their response to multiple complaints filed by school employees and family members on Gavin’s behalf over the years.

“We ended up with a child dying and in the state of Utah that’s inexcusable,” Watkins said. Watkins is the House Chair of the Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel which oversees DCFS.

Prosecutors allege Gavin suffered for years, fed only a slice of bread with mustard once a day, until he died on July 9. According to court documents, doctors determined Gavin was so malnourished, that his internal organs shut down completely.

A photo of Gavin Peterson taken by his biological mother in February, 2020, who wanted to document what she considered to be signs of malnutrition. (Melanie Peterson)

Gavin’s father Shane Jesse Peterson, 46, stepmother, Nichole Lea Scott, 50, and older brother, Tyler Shane Peterson, 21, with whom Gavin lived, are charged with child abuse homicide and multiple other charges connected to his death.

“They took him out of school and just literally took him away from the world and kept him locked in their home,” Watkins said. “I’m concerned that all of the things that the teachers and the lunch ladies did to report this, that nothing happened. Why did nothing happen?”

Jan Davis, a former cafeteria worker at Kanesville Elementary School in West Haven, was one of several school employees who called DCFS to file complaints as early as 2021. Davis alleges the boy was eating food from the trash can because his parents weren’t paying for school meals or sending a packed lunch.

‘The system is broken’: Cafeteria worker speaks out in death of 12-year-old boy

The Weber School District confirmed Gavin was withdrawn from school in August 2023 to be homeschooled. The school district also confirmed multiple complaints were filed by school employees.

“The system is broken, not only the social service but I feel like the school system is broken,” Davis said during an interview on July 23. “I feel like someone should have followed up on his homeschooling, done a home check on him just to find out more of what was going on.”

“I want to know how many times this was reported to (DCFS),” Watkins said. “Was it multiple caseworkers that were reached out to? Was it one person who dropped the ball? Was it a group of people?”

“If there’s already been all these reports of neglect, maybe abuse, and then the child is pulled out of school to be homeschooled, to me that is a huge red flag that nothing is going to change for this child. It may get worse,” Watkins said.

Watkins is also working on a new bill that would enable social workers to get a warrant to ensure a child’s well-being.

“(DCFS) wants the right to be able to go get a warrant, to be able to put eyes on a child. They don’t have that right now, we don’t have that anywhere in law,” Watkins said. “There are those rules in place that say parents have a right to raise their children the way they want, and the state can only step in at certain times.”

Watkins said the bill is still in the early stages and they need to iron out several details including the circumstances that would allow social workers to get the warrant, and whether they will need to be accompanied by law enforcement to execute it.

“We’re going to be working on how many times do they reach out, not have the phone answered, not have the door answered, before we say DCFS, you go to the judge and get a warrant to enter the home, see the children, and check out what the home environment is,” Watkins said.

Influenced by Gavin’s death, Watkins also wants to include a clause that would automatically trigger a welfare check on a child after a certain number of red flags are raised or complaints are filed.

“When they (DCFS) have so many reports that people think a child is being abused or neglected or hungry, that after so many of those reports, they have to act,” Watkins said. “We’re not going to let them off the hook.”

Due to privacy concerns, DCFS has declined to answer KSL’s questions or comment on the case.

Shane Jesse Peterson, 46, Nichole Lea Scott, 50, and Tyler Shane Peterson, 21, were each charged Friday in 2nd District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. Both Tyler Peterson and Scott also face additional charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Scott was charged with two counts and Peterson with one.

Shane Peterson and Scott were also each charged with child endangerment, a third-degree felony. Scott is facing an additional charge of drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

Alexander Campbell

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan where four people were held hostage.

58 minutes ago

Sheep Rock Fire started Tuesday in Beaver County. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

Sheep Rock Fire started in Beaver County

A new fire started in Beaver County Tuesday, and is an estimated 30 acres. Rocky Mountain Power cut power off for some residents due to fire conditions.

1 hour ago

After a San Juan sheriff's deputy committed suicide before his day in court, his accusers are comin...

Daniel Woodruff

Accusers speak out after suicide of former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse

One of the men who accused a retired San Juan County sheriff's chief deputy of sexual abuse is coming to terms with his death.

3 hours ago

(Silver Solution)...

Alexander Campbell

Fake Utah County doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Utah County man was sentenced on Monday, after he posed as a doctor, scammed consumers, and committed mail fraud by promoting cures with silver.

3 hours ago

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young speaks during a briefing at the Francom Public Safety Building in Ogd...

Mark Jones

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young announces his retirement

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young announced his retirement on Tuesday, which will be effective Aug. 15.

3 hours ago

Air pollution visible in Salt Lake City July 30, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Summer ozone study looks for root causes of pollution

Researchers on both the state and federal levels are combining forces this summer to better understand major contributors that lead to summer air pollution along the Wasatch Front.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Lawmaker demands answers from DCFS, proposes new bill to help