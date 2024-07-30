2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Jazz Mailbag: Can Jazz Tank With Markkanen On The Roster?

Jul 30, 2024, 3:53 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Lauri Markkanen staying in Utah would cost the team a chance to tank.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Mailbag: Will Lauri Markkanen Help Jazz Win Too Many Games?

Question: Do you think it’s really possible to get a top 5 pick in the 2025 draft with Markkanen on the team? Some teams will begin to tank for Flagg in December/January… It would require trading several veterans and the latest reports are that Clarkson and Collins don’t have a market.

Answer: Let’s start with the first part of your question regarding whether it’s possible for the Jazz to finish with one of the five worst records in the NBA next season, even with Lauri Markkanen on the roster.

The easy answer is yes.

After last year’s trade deadline, the Jazz went 5-25 to close the season. But, more relevantly, they had a worse record in the games Markkanen played (1-12) than in games he didn’t (4-13).

Furthermore, it’s not as if the Jazz were holding Markkanen back when he did play.

Over his final 13 appearances, Markkanen averaged 21.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in over 34 minutes per game, and actually saw more floor time after the trade deadline than he did before it.

Mix in the departure of Kris Dunn, and it’s not difficult to argue that the Jazz have a worse roster today than they did to close the season.

Now to address the rest of your question, specifically the market for Jordan Clarkson and John Collins.

I think it’s important to recognize that there is more than one market in the NBA, and while players might not have appeal in one market, they may have significant value in another.

While it’s true teams haven’t been knocking down the Jazz’s door to give up positive assets to land Clarkson or Collins, they may view them as above-average returns in salary-cutting moves.

For example, the Los Angeles Clippers could save several million dollars in luxury tax penalties by moving PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland in return for Jordan Clarkson’s $14 million contract this summer.

The same could be said for the Miami Heat if they moved on from Duncan Robinson’s $19 million for a player in Clarkson’s price range.

But, while the Jazz have tried to maintain maximum cap flexibility before pursuing a renegotiation and extension with Markkanen, they simply haven’t completed those types of deals.

Assuming the Jazz do sign Markkanen to an extension next week, they can then begin to turn their attention to those types of deals that would allow other teams to save money, while unloading their own veterans in the process.

Finally, while you’re right some teams will start to tank in December and January, I’m not sure the Jazz haven’t already started.

They’ve done very little in free agency to replace the veterans they lost in the offseason, and for the time being, appear poised to enter the season relying on some combination of Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensbauagh, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski playing significant minutes.

Again, how the Jazz operate after a Markkanen signing with be telling, but they’ve done nothing to indicate winning is a priority this year.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

