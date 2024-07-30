Man charged for assaulting two men, nearly bites off victim’s finger, police say

GRANTVILLE — A man is being accused of attacking two men at a campsite, inflicting serious injuries to both of them, according to police.

Ueligitone Hinckley Niupulusu, 26, was charged in the Third Judicial District Court in Tooele County with two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and a second-degree felony charge of mayhem, according to court documents.

On Sunday morning, a Tooele County deputy responded to a campsite at the Deseret Peak Complex for an assault involving several people, the police affidavit stated.

When the deputy arrived, they found several people arguing. The deputy reported a bystander identified Niupulusu as the person who assaulted two men and that Niupulusu ran away. The bystander led the deputy away from the group to Niupulusu.

According to the affidavit, Niupulusu was placed into police custody in double-locked handcuffs without further incident.

After arresting Niupulusu, the deputy spoke to two men whom he reportedly assaulted. The second victim told police that Niupulusu was outside of his RV and acting “strangely.”

According to the affidavit, the first victim went outside to see “what was going on” when he was spotted by Niupulusu, who tackled the victim to the ground.

“(The man) attempted to push (Niupulusu) off of him and (Niupulusu) bit the right hand of (the first victim), nearly severing the ring finger of his hand,” the affidavit stated. The deputy reported that the bone was “protruding” from the ring finger of the man, who also had several lacerations on the rest of his fingers.

The second victim told police he witnessed the assault and tried to get Niupulusu off the first victim. According to the affidavit, Niupulusu attacked the second man, “striking him multiple times in the face.”

The deputy reported the second victim had a deep laceration on his forehead, a bloody and swollen nose, and his right eye was “black and completely swollen shut.”

According to the affidavit, Niupulusu has an extensive history of assault and domestic violence.