2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man charged for assaulting two men, nearly bites off victim’s finger, police say

Jul 30, 2024, 5:02 PM

Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a lo...

Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun and accidentally shot a sibling in the foot. Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun and accidentally shot a sibling in the foot. (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

GRANTVILLE — A man is being accused of attacking two men at a campsite, inflicting serious injuries to both of them, according to police.

Ueligitone Hinckley Niupulusu, 26, was charged in the Third Judicial District Court in Tooele County with two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and a second-degree felony charge of mayhem, according to court documents.

On Sunday morning, a Tooele County deputy responded to a campsite at the Deseret Peak Complex for an assault involving several people, the police affidavit stated.

When the deputy arrived, they found several people arguing. The deputy reported a bystander identified Niupulusu as the person who assaulted two men and that Niupulusu ran away. The bystander led the deputy away from the group to Niupulusu.

According to the affidavit, Niupulusu was placed into police custody in double-locked handcuffs without further incident.

After arresting Niupulusu, the deputy spoke to two men whom he reportedly assaulted. The second victim told police that Niupulusu was outside of his RV and acting “strangely.”

According to the affidavit, the first victim went outside to see “what was going on” when he was spotted by Niupulusu, who tackled the victim to the ground.

“(The man) attempted to push (Niupulusu) off of him and (Niupulusu) bit the right hand of (the first victim), nearly severing the ring finger of his hand,” the affidavit stated. The deputy reported that the bone was “protruding” from the ring finger of the man, who also had several lacerations on the rest of his fingers.

The second victim told police he witnessed the assault and tried to get Niupulusu off the first victim. According to the affidavit, Niupulusu attacked the second man, “striking him multiple times in the face.”

The deputy reported the second victim had a deep laceration on his forehead, a bloody and swollen nose, and his right eye was “black and completely swollen shut.”

According to the affidavit, Niupulusu has an extensive history of assault and domestic violence.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A West Jordan police car blocking the road leading to the home....

Alexander Campbell

Two men arrested in connection with West Jordan hostage situation

Two men have been arrested in connection to a hostage situation in West Jordan where four people were held hostage.

59 minutes ago

After a San Juan sheriff's deputy committed suicide before his day in court, his accusers are comin...

Daniel Woodruff

Accusers speak out after suicide of former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse

One of the men who accused a retired San Juan County sheriff's chief deputy of sexual abuse is coming to terms with his death.

3 hours ago

(Silver Solution)...

Alexander Campbell

Fake Utah County doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Utah County man was sentenced on Monday, after he posed as a doctor, scammed consumers, and committed mail fraud by promoting cures with silver.

3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Uintah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Alexander Campbell

Vernal man arrested on over 20 charges related to child sex abuse and pornography distribution

A Vernal resident has been arrested after a police investigation yielded hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

4 hours ago

Family has identified Gavin Peterson as the boy who died July 9, following neglect that spanned yea...

Garna Mejia

Lawmaker demands answers from DCFS, proposes new bill to help

State lawmakers are joining a growing number of voices demanding answers from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services in the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

4 hours ago

FILE - This April 18, 2024, photo released by the Utah Department of Corrections shows death row in...

Brian Carlson

Utah death row inmate loses latest court appeal

A Utah inmate set to be executed in 10 days, on August 8, just lost another court appeal Tuesday. Attorneys for convicted killer Taberon Honie asked Utah's 3rd District Court for a preliminary injunction and claimed his constitutional rights were being violated, but the judge disagreed.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man charged for assaulting two men, nearly bites off victim’s finger, police say