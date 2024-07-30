2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Group of local gymnasts gather to watch Team USA win gold in women’s gymnastics

Jul 30, 2024

BY DAN RASCON


MILLCREEK A group of local gymnasts and coaches gathered Tuesday to watch Team USA win gold in women’s gymnastics

The group of girls and coaches from the Gymnastics Training Center in Millcreek decorated themselves in red, white and blue as the Olympics gymnastics competition was shown on the wall of their gym.

“We are watching the Olympics and we are doing a competition who has the best outfit,” said 9-year-old Ellie Smart. “I have a cape, I have some amazing socks, and I put paint on me and my (colorful) glasses.”

Watching the Olympic athletes compete on the world stage is not only fun, but is also inspirational.

“Just so amazing they worked so hard to get where they are at,” said gymnast Meili Ho. “It’s inspiring and it motivates us.”

“Makes me want to work harder to be like them,” said Coco Bailey, a 15-year-old gymnast.

That’s why the coaches said it’s important to have these girls learn from the best in the world.

“It shows just how much hard work can pay off. It helps motivate the girls and give them something to look up to, to inspire them to motivate them, brings the energy back into the gym a little bit,” said coach Breanna Tedeschi.

And of course, the favorite among the girls is Simone Biles.

“Simone Biles, she’s crazy all the stuff she does no women have ever done, so it’s pretty insane,” Bailey said.

