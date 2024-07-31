2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Fake Utah County doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison

Jul 30, 2024, 6:37 PM

(Silver Solution)...

Gordon Hunter Pedersen as seen on his YouTube channel, promoting his fake "Silver Solution". (YouTube)

(YouTube)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


SALT LAKE CITY A Utah County man was sentenced on Monday, after he posed as a doctor, scammed consumers, and committed mail fraud.

Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 64, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead consumers.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, Pedersen led investigators on a three-year-long manhunt. 

In a filed indictment, Pederson was found to be a 25% owner of My Doctor Suggests, LLC, and the owner and operator of GP Silver, LLC, both companies in Utah County.

The indictment stated that Pedersen promoted and sold silver products through both companies as a treatment for illnesses, including diabetes, arthritis, the flu, and COVID-19, since at least 2014.

Pedersen also posed as a doctor, despite never holding a Doctor of Medicine degree or being a licensed medical provider.

Pedersen is alleged to have used the title “Doctor” in promotional videos, claiming to be a naturopathic doctor, and being featured on the homepage of My Doctor Suggests wearing a white coat and stethoscope, “creating the appearance of a treating physician,” according to the indictment.

During the time that Pedersen was selling these fraudulent products, consumers could purchase so-called “silver solutions,” ranging in price up to $300 for a gallon of the solution, according to the indictment.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, released Tuesday, Pederson’s scheme resulted in over $6 million stolen.

“Mr. Pedersen was a modern-day snake oil salesman, exploiting vulnerable people, especially during the pandemic,” Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha said. “His sentencing reflects the dedicated work of the FBI and our partners in rooting out fraud and ensuring the community’s safety.”

Pedersen was sentenced to three years of prison time and two years of supervised release on Monday.

