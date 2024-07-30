2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

After algal blooms return, crews experiment with mitigation tool

Jul 30, 2024, 5:39 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY, Box Elder County — A project aimed at killing off harmful algal blooms hit a snag.

In September, an anti-algae and bacteria solution created by BlueGreen Water Technologies was dumped in Mantua Reservoir. However, Brigham City spokesman Cami Sabin said it wasn’t enough to keep the pea-green scum away. The city uses the reservoir for irrigation.

“It would have been probably the end of June or beginning of July that we started to see some test results from our water testing that showed us that the algal bloom was most likely going to return,” Sabin said.

Scientists with BlueGreen Water Technologies said their sediment-like product oxidizes the algal blooms, which then suffocates them. In April, it appeared to show promising results.

“We saw almost an immediate improvement in the clarity of the water,” Sabin said.

Brigham City officials at the Mantua Reservoir to test algae levels to see if the new anti-algae and bacteria solution created by by BlueGreen Water Technologies. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) Brigham City officials at the Mantua Reservoir to test algae levels to see if the new anti-algae and bacteria solution created by by BlueGreen Water Technologies. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) Brigham City officials at the Mantua Reservoir to test algae levels to see if the new anti-algae and bacteria solution created by by BlueGreen Water Technologies. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) Brigham City officials at the Mantua Reservoir to test algae levels to see if the new anti-algae and bacteria solution created by by BlueGreen Water Technologies. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

She said a few weeks into summer, water testing done by the city showed the blooms would likely return.

“We did have a recurrence of the algal bloom and we have decided to do this maintenance treatment to see how it goes and we’re hoping that it will resolve the algal bloom for the rest of this year,” Sabin said.

The reservoir was closed Tuesday while crews took several boat trips to do a spot treatment with the same product used before on areas of the reservoir where the blooms were visible.

“It’s much smaller than the original treatment,” Sabin said.

The cost of the product was covered the first time it was used, but Brigham City had to pay for the solution this time. Brigham City will need to see if the price tag is manageable going forward.

“When the mayor made his budget for this year, he included a follow-up treatment in the budget,” Sabin said. “We’re doing some testing, and we’ll have to evaluate whether the cost of ongoing treatments is worth the effort that it takes.”

BlueGreen Water Technologies told KSL TV that if it works at Mantua Reservoir, it can be a gamechanger for all bodies of water in the state. Sabin said clean water means better swimming, boating and fishing for locals and visitors.

“We hope that this works,” she said.

Brigham City plans to reopen the reservoir on Wednesday. A representative from BlueGreen Water Technologies was not available for comment Tuesday.

Dust from Great Salt Lake helps algal blooms thrive, study finds

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Air pollution visible in Salt Lake City July 30, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Summer ozone study looks for root causes of pollution

Researchers on both the state and federal levels are combining forces this summer to better understand major contributors that lead to summer air pollution along the Wasatch Front.

55 minutes ago

A black bear was euthanized by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in American Fork Canyon Satu...

Mary Culbertson

DWR euthanizes bear in American Fork Canyon, citing safety policy

A black bear in American Fork Canyon was euthanized by DWR after it had been visiting campgrounds and bluff-charged officers.

5 hours ago

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ni...

Nic Coury and Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts

Wildfires across the western United States and Canada have put millions of people under air quality alerts, as thousands of firefighters battle the flames, including the largest wildfire in California this year.

2 days ago

Firefighters spray water as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Cali...

Dalia Faheid, CNN

California’s Park Fire 0% contained as more than a thousand battle 178,000 acre blaze

Hot and dry weather is fueling wildfire activity in the Western United States and Canada, with fires damaging homes, causing injuries and forcing evacuations.

4 days ago

A bird flies over the Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna on June 15. The gap between the Great Sal...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The gap between the Great Salt Lake’s arms is closing. What does that mean for salinity?

The gap between the Great Salt Lake's two arms has been cut in half, but lake managers aren't seeing any salinity challenges like they did in 2022.

4 days ago

The aftermath of Biscuit Basin's hydrothermal explosion Tuesday morning. (United States Geological ...

Andrew Adams

Explosion sends tourists running at Yellowstone National Park’s Biscuit Basin

A seismologist at the University of Utah said hydrothermal explosions like the one caught on camera at Yellowstone's Biscuit Basin early Tuesday happen as often as twice a year at the park, but scientists are working to better predict them.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

After algal blooms return, crews experiment with mitigation tool